Longford lamb producers lead the way at annual 'Open Day'

The Longford Lamb Producer Group held an Open Day, in conjunction with its annual Members Draw, on Wednesday last, July 24 on the farm of Michael and Irene McKiernan, Creggy, Tang.

A large crowd gathered on the day to hear a number of guest speakers give interesting presentations on issues relevant to the members.

Michael Geoghegan, Kepak Ltd gave an overview of the sheep industry.

He highlighted market trends for the year and pointed to the impact of drought conditions on the marketing of lamb this season.

Mr Geoghegan also took the opportunity to compliment Longford Lamb Producer Group on both the quality and cleanliness of lambs supplied to its facility for processing.

Meanwhile, Barbara Allen from FBD emphasised the importance of being aware of potential dangers associated with tasks undertaken on the farm.

“There has been an alarming rise in farm fatalities and serious injuries in recent weeks on farms,” she added, before pointing to the “devastating impact” these incidents had on families.

Veterinary Surgeon, Suzanne Naughton, on behalf of MSD Animal Health then gave a very interesting talk on sheep diseases, while chairman Longford Lamb Producer Group, Joseph Esler thanked all speakers, host farmers and sponsors for their continued involvement with the group.

This was then followed by the Annual Members Draw and presentation of prizes.