New programme to improve dairy equipment is unveiled

“Milk quality, and farmers' incomes have been affected in recent weeks,” according to Owen O’Driscoll, President of the Agricultural Consultants Association.

According to Mr O’Driscoll, farmers have an opportunity to upgrade their bulk milk tanks under the Dairy Equipment Scheme.

“ACA have an excellent network of locally based, experienced Agricultural Consultants available to guide farmers through the application process and ensure they receive the maximum possible support from the scheme.”

ACA have launched an initiative in recent weeks to ensure the application process is stress free for dairy farmers. This unique service offers Farmers:

* Centralised booking service

* Efficient processing of applications

* Accurate advice

* Services of experienced professional consultants

* Competitive fees to complete applications

Mr O’Driscoll highlighted the additional benefits of the scheme:

* 40% of the cost of milk tank provided

* 60% support in the case of Young Qualified Farmers

* Local co-ops have finance schemes in place to fund investment in equipment

* VAT is fully redeemable

* Attractive trade in allowances in addition to TAMS grants

* Applicants have 12 months to purchase equipment from approval date

However, Mr O’Driscoll warned farmers must act quickly in applying for the scheme. The closing date for the current tranche of the scheme is the 7th if September. He stressed that the expected demand for the scheme may contribute to delays in delivery of much needed equipment.

