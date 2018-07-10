Anticipation builds ahead of 61st Arva Agricultural Show

Arva Agricultural Show recently held the launch night of their 61st Agricultural Show which takes place on Sunday, July 29.

A fantastic crowd, including many past and present committee members, volunteers and local supporters, turned out for what was a great night in The Breffni Arms Hotel Arva.

As well as the many classes for cattle, horse & pony, sheep, goats, poultry etc, this years show has added a best dressed animal class which is sure to lure a crowd.

Dodderside Sheepdogs will be on the field doing demos throughout the day of sheep & geese herding and is sure to be a fantastic attraction.

This year also sees the return of the free kids zone to keep the younger generation entertained.

The day will be wrapped up with Cliona Hagan & her band at the show dance in The Breffni Arms Hotel that night.

The 2018 schedule books are being distributed over the coming weeks but if you would like to ensure you get a copy you can contact show secretary Brían at 089 4454442, after 2pm only please.