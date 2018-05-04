Longford Leader Farming: Forest owners' efforts acknowledged by State

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with responsibility for forestry, Andrew Doyle TD congratulated the North East Forestry Group and the Forest Owners Co-operative Society on achieving Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification, recently.

Forest certification is a voluntary process used by forest owners to reassure consumers that the wood and wood products they buy come from sustainably managed forests.

Certification independently assesses forest management planning and practices against a sustainable forest management standard.

Barriers to forest certification for private forest owners include the cost and complexity of achieving this accreditation.

“The lack of certification, and difficulties in gaining it, are obstacles that have to be addressed if we are to get a return, and maximise the return, from our forests,” said Minister Doyle, before citing the investment by the State of over €3bn in increasing forest cover in Ireland since the 1980s involving some 22,000 land owners.