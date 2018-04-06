€1.5m allocated for the introduction of a Fodder Import Support Measure

€1.5m has been allocated by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to assist with the fodder crisis.

A new Fodder Import Support measure is in the pipeline and Minister Michael Creed TD said that in light of the poor weather and “evolving” fodder supply challenge across the country, the funding would contribute to the cost of importing fodder from overseas.

“I welcome the moves to import fodder by the cooperatives and this measures supports this initiative,” he added.

“The co-operative ethos remains very strong and vibrant in Irish agriculture.’

Meanwhile, the measure is being introduced with immediate effect to reduce the cost to farmers of imported forage - hay, silage, haylage etc - from outside the country.

The measure will operate through the coops and will cover forage imported between April 5-30.

“This measure will largely replicate the straightforward approach adopted in 2013 whereby a farmer approached a participating co-op, purchased fodder and my Department subsequently paid the transport support element to the coop,” added Minister Creed.

Application forms and terms and conditions will be made available through the coops and on the Department’s website from today and supplies imported today will be covered.

