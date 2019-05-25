Elections 2019: Early tallies for Longford, Granard and Ballymahon municipal districts

The tally people representing the 39 candidates in the Longford Local Elections are exceptionally busy at Athlone IT as the separation of votes in Elections 2019 continues this morning.

Here is the latest state of play across the three municipal districts.

Please note that these are tallies and figures will change considerably as further tallies come to hand.

Fianna Fáil's Martin Monaghan is leading the way in Longford MD, with Fianna Fáil's Pat O'Toole leading the way in Ballymahon MD at the moment and in Granard, it is Fine Gael's Garry Murtagh that is leading the tally.

Longford Municipal District (16 candidates, 7 seats)

With four out of the 27 boxes opened here is the state of play;



Uruemu Adejinmi (Fianna Fáil) 21 2.7%

George Breaden (Independent) 2 0.3%

* John Browne (Fine Gael) 52 6.6%

* Seamus Butler (Fianna Fáil) 113 14.3%

Gerard Cooney (Fine Gael) 14 1.8%

* Joe Flaherty (Fianna Fáil) 129 16.3%

Seamus Gallagher (Independent) 11 1.4%

* Gerry Hagan (Fine Gael) 62 7.8%

Tena Keown (Sinn Féin) 37 4.7%

Martin Monaghan (Fianna Fáil) 141 17.8%

* Peggy Nolan (Fine Gael) 94 11.9%

Julie O'Reilly (Independent) 5 0.6%

Tony Reilly (Independent) 8 1%

* Mae Sexton (Independent) 55 7%

Barbara Smyth (People Before Profit) 18 2.3%

* Gerry Warnock (Independent) 29 3.7%



Ballymahon Municipal District (12 candidates, 6 seats)

With six out of 25 boxes opened here is the state of play;



* Mick Cahill (Fianna Fáil) 154 9.6%

* Mark Casey (Independent) 117 7.3%

Brigid Duffy (Fianna Fáil) 60 3.7%

* Gerard Farrell (Fine Gael) 9 0.6%

John Kenny (Fianna Fáil) 49 3%

Charlie McMonagle (Independent) 89 5.5%

Tony Moran (Independent) 56 3.5%

* Colm Murray (Fine Gael) 148 9.2%

* Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil) 461 28.6%

* Paul Ross (Fine Gael) 325 20.2%

Geraldine Ryan (Sinn Féin) 59 3.7%

PJ Walsh (Independent) 85 5.3%



Granard Municipal District (11 candidates, 5 seats)

With four (Mullinalaghta, Abbeylara and Colmcille) out of 23 boxes opened here is the state of play;



* Paraic Brady (Fine Gael) 81 5.7%

* Micheál Carrigy (Fine Gael) 123 8.7%

Victor Connell (Fianna Fáil) 11 0.8%

Amanda Duffy (Fianna Fáil) 13 0.9%

Gace Kearney (Independent) 78 5.5%

Frank Kilbride (Fine Gael) 61 4.3%

Mark Maguire (Sinn Féin) 56 4.0%

Turlough Pott McGovern (Independent) 288 20.4%

Joe Murphy (Fianna Fáil) 78 5.5%

Garry Murtagh (Fine Gael) 379 26.9%

* PJ Reilly (Fianna Fáil) 242 17.2%



* denotes outgoing councillor