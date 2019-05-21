Carthy vows to stand up for Longford

Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy has asked voters in Co Longford to support him in his bid to continue his work in Europe fighting for their interests.

Matt Carthy said it has been his honour to represent the people of Longford in Europe, “I have been privileged to represent the people of Longford in Europe over the past five years - my track record as MEP speaks for itself.

“I have worked to advance the interests of Longford including issues such as defending the family farm, flood relief in the county and balanced regional development."

MEP Carthy criticised Fine Gael for being ‘out of touch’ with issues facing ordinary people in Ireland.

“These EU and local elections are crucial for the Irish people as we face major challenges including Brexit, climate breakdown, an unsustainable housing bubble and global financial instability.

“Families in Longford are struggling to cope with the rising cost of living, massive increases in rents, unaffordable childcare and a crumbling health service. The new housing bubble fuelled by government policy has priced out an entire generation from being able to buy their own home.”

Carthy said it is vitally important that the Longford public make it clear they have enough and urged people to vote Sinn Féin.

He said, “It is important that the people of Longford make it very clear that they have had enough of this and the most effective way to do that is to vote for Sinn Féin in the European and Local Government elections.

“I want to continue fighting on behalf of the people of Longford and to ensure that Longford’s interests are represented at a national and European level. If re-elected, I will continue to provide leadership on Brexit, including standing firm on the backstop, and campaigning for the EU to support a border poll on Irish unity.

"I will defend public services and decent jobs in Longford, stand up against vulture funds, and promote real climate action, which makes corporate polluters pay while ensuring the burden for tackling climate change is not put on ordinary working people...A vote for Sinn Féin is a vote for a fairer Ireland and a fairer, social Europe.” he concluded.