LISTEN: General Election candidate Anna Kavanagh talks to the Longford Leader at the Athlone Count Centre #GE2020

General election candidate Anna Kavanagh talks to the Longford Leader

Longford election candidate Anna Kavanagh tells the Longford Leader that she is pleased with her performance overall and was delighted to have her name on the ballot paper:

https://soundcloud.com/user-938491609/general-election-candidate-anna-kavanagh-talks-to-the-longford-leader