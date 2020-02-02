Letter to the editor: Consign the mean spirited to the revolutionary dustbin

Dear Editor,

I see from their election posters that our local National Party maintains that there are enough immigrants.

We can't argue with that.

There are far too many of our young, well educated and skilled people working as immigrants in the likes of Canada, the US, Australia and the like.

However unlike the 1950s we are a vibrant, outward looking country and we are lucky enough to attract nearly enough immigrants here so we can run our hospitals, service Industries and the like.

We also welcome a deepening of our gene pool so the mean spirited, inward looking and downright ignorant will hopefully be consigned to the evolutionary dustbin where they belong.

Yours,

John K Rogers

