Longford's Meán Scoil Mhuire campaign for new school

Longford secondary school, Meán Scoil Mhuire, is actively campaigning for a new school and students and teachers of ‘The Convent’ are calling on all candidates standing in the upcoming general election to pledge their support to getting a new building for the school’s current and future students.

According to school principal, Aoife Mulrennan, the building is over 135 years old and is no longer suitable for the needs of its students.

She stated, “Quite simply, the building is not fit for purpose and our students do not have access to a building with the same modern facilities as other schools in the region.

“It’s not fair to expect our students, and teachers, to continue to excel academically in the current dated and restrictive building.”

Those involved at Meán Scoil Mhuire, have now issued a plea to all candidates standing in the Longford Westmeath constituency, to publicly pledge their support to the campaign.

Ms Mulrennan said: “For far too long Longford has been forgotten, investment is badly needed in the town, especially in ensuring our education facilities are on par with others around the country.

“Our students work exceptionally hard and we’re so proud of their achievements but we cannot ignore the fact that they are studying in a building that is no longer viable as a school.

“It’s time to put our students first and make sure their futures are as full of potential as possible, without any limitations.

“They, and future generations, deserve better from our public representatives.”

The school is asking voters to impress the importance of a new school building on candidates when they come canvassing for votes. “We all know where there’s political will, there’s a way. We want to make it clear to our public representatives that we expect them to safeguard the educational needs of Longford now and into the future,” said Ms Mulrennan.

Many local general election candidates have already pledged their support and the school is now calling on all other candidates to support their campaign.

Public Meeting

A public meeting will be held this evening Wednesday, January 29, to provide detailed information about the school's campaign to any interested members of the community.

The meeting will take place in the school gym from 8 to 9.30pm and all GE candidates have been invited to attend.

PICTURED: Principal of Scoil Mhuire Aoife Mulrennan, teacher Mairead Lyons with students Tegan O'Leary, Grace Dennigan, Rebecca Banet, Michelle Mollaghan, Adrianna Voloshyna, Jane Gleeson, Ciara Jinks, Niamh O'Brien, Aoife Brennan Grennan, Rachel McLoughlin, Derfhinn Bushell and Ellen Kenny highlighting their campaign for a new school building to Kevin 'Boxer' Moran Picture: Shelley Corcoran