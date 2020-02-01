'Radical solutions needed' to deal with housing crisis in Longford Westmeath

James Reynolds, National Party candidate for Longford-Westmeath, has drawn attention to the state of the housing crisis in recent days on the campaign.

Speaking on the need for practical solutions, Reynolds said: “The fundamental solution is for Ireland to follow the successful models found in such countries as Austria and Denmark.

“In these countries, social housing is provided for people who individually have a broad range of incomes. Social housing is easily accessible across the social spectrum in these countries.

“Too many young couples in Longford today are struggling to get a footing in the housing market. More people are living with their parents as a means to cobble together savings for a mortgage. We need radical solutions which will practically help young families who are being neglected under the current regime.”

Reynolds intends to focus on providing practical policy solutions in the last couple weeks of the campaign as well as criticising the devastating effects of the government’s policies, such as mass-immigration.

