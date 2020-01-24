Meet your Longford Westmeath general election candidate: Gabrielle McFadden (Fine Gael)

Q: What will be the main issues on the doorsteps now that the election campaign is underway?

A: Having been on the doorsteps, I have found that the issues varied widely, many of them local or personal rather than particular standout national issues. However, I have met a number of people who have raised their kids and put them through college and are now concerned that they may have difficulty in getting housing.

Q: What should be the key local priorities for the constituency in the next Dail?

A: The focus on supporting Job creation has to continue. This has been hugely successful and is the best way of decreasing inequality. Under Fine Gael, unemployment in Longford and Westmeath has fallen by 58%. That’s more than 8,900 families where someone extra is going out to work and bringing home a salary. We need to continue until everyone who can work has a job.

Q: Why should people vote for you?

A: I hope that the electorate would support someone who fights to deliver real results for the Midlands. I’m not the type of politician who tries to jump into every photo and claim credit for things I have not done. I’m a straight talker and I do the hard, often unseen, work to ensure that lives are improved for everybody.

Q: If you had the power to make one big thing happen, locally or nationally, what would it be?

A: There are so many issues; pay and conditions for the defence forces, upgraded water supplies, having vacant properties above businesses brought into use for accommodation but I would like to see high speed broadband available to everyone in both counties – that is currently an issue of inequality that needs to be put right.

Q: Who will top the poll in the constituency?

A: I don’t know, as elections often throw up surprising results. My priority is convincing enough voters to support me so that I can continue to deliver for the men and women of Longford and Westmeath.

