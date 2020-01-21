'Longford does not need another FF or FG TD' says general election candidate

Longford does not need another FF or FG TD, that was the firm message from the National Party's general election candidate, James Reynolds.

Mr Reynolds said neither of the Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael candidates running in Longford/Westmeath are fit to represent the constituency.

He stated: “Neither Micheál Cariggy or Joe Flaherty are fit to represent Longford in the Dáil. Both would be totally out of their depth outside the Council.

"Longford desperately needs a TD who will be more than mere party lobby-fodder."

James Reynolds, a National Party candidate from Ballinalee and former Longford IFA county chairman, is running on a platform of rural regeneration, opposition to carbon tax, and to prioritise the Irish people’s interests.

Reynolds has said Fine Gael candidate Micheál Carrigy is “totally out of his depth" to deal with national and constituency issues which effect the people of Longford.

He said: “James Reynolds has never been afraid to speak out on the issues which effect ordinary people, from my experiences in farming politics to national politics.

"Unlike Carrigy or Flaherty, I will not be lobby-fodder. Only a vote for Reynolds is a vote to deal effectively with Longford’s problems. There is not alternative”.

