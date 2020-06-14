Kilrooskey and Edgeworthstown mourns sudden death of conscientious young mother

Thursday, May 28 was a sad day in our community when we learned of the sudden death at her residence at Corbo, Kilrooskey, of Annette Mulryann-Walsh.



Annette was predeceased by her father Jimmy and sister Moira. It is very difficult to try and comprehend how or why a young woman who led a hugely active life was taken away from us so suddenly and so young.



Annette, originally form Edgeworthstown, came to live in our community, with her partner Micheál, a number of years ago instantly made herself at home amongst us and became a very popular figure.



Annette was a great lady for walking, and she could be seen walking miles daily. She was very personable woman, very warm and friendly who had a warm and cheery greeting for everyone she met on her either on social occasions or on her walks.



Annette was renowned for being a hard worker and a very conscientious mother – her life was dedicated to her partner Micheál and seven children and was a great encouragement in their lives.



Her warmth and caring heart endeared her to everyone that came to know her.



Annette will be sadly missed by her partner Micheál Walsh, sons John, Stephen, Darragh, TJ and Bobby, daughters Jodie and Stacey, mother Teresa, brother Martin, mother-in-law Mary, sisters-in-law Martina and Georgina, brother-in-law Seamus, grandchildren, relatives and friends to whom we extend our deepest sympathy.



Her Funeral Mass took place in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Derrane and burial took place in the church grounds.



Due to the Coronavirus Funeral regulations we were not able to offer our sympathies personally. It was fitting that a large number of neighbours and friends stood roadside before and after her Funeral Mass, and also at her burial.