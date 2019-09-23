Kerry man caught drink-driving in Drumlish receives ban and a fine

A Kerry man who was caught drink driving after watching the All Ireland final between his native county and Dublin admitted he was “a bit depressed” when deciding to get behind the wheel after watching the game unfold on TV.

Oliver Dineen (37), 92 Balloonagh Estate, Tralee, Co Kerry pleaded guilty to an offence at Drumlish, Longford on August 18 2019. Mr Dineen, a self employed electrician, accepted he “did wrong” when gardaí stopped and breathalysed him.

In representing himself, Mr Dineen said he had forgotten to bring his licence to court after leaving his home in Tralee earlier that morning.

When asked if Tralee was his home address by Judge Seamus Hughes, Mr Dineen said the nature of his occupation meant he had to uphold a nomadic lifestyle.

“I am a single man and I work all over Ireland,” he said.

“There is a recession on and I work all over the country. I am moving to Galway so I will be off the road, but if I get work in Tralee I will go to Tralee. I go where the work is.”

Asked by Judge Hughes if he planned on “enjoying Christmas” with his mother and father in an attempt to ascertain a forwarding mailing address from the defendant, Mr Dineen replied: “I don’t know. It’s maintenance, it’s 24 hours a day. There’s no reason why I wouldn’t be.”

Based on that response and his penchant to hold down gainful employment, Judge Hughes asserted: “You obviously have very deep pockets.”

It was an assertion Mr Dineen attempted to play down, saying: “No I don’t, no.”

Trying desperately to maintain a straight face, Judge Hughes jokingly remarked: “It’s the Kerry man meeting the Mayo man here today.”

Pressed for a second time as to confirm a postal address, Mr Dineen provided the aforementioned residence above, spelling out the word ‘estate’ to much amusement amongst the public gallery. Mr Dineen did though concede his actions on the day were foolish.

“It was stupid,” he said.

“I watched the All-Ireland Final, had a few pints and had the dinner. It was silly, a stupid thing to do.”

Noting the fact the alleged offence came after All-Ireland champions Dublin had managed to secure a draw against Kerry, Judge Hughes asked Mr Dineen if his actions had been brought about by events in Croke Park.

“Were you depressed?” Judge Hughes comically asked.

“I was a bit depressed,” Mr Dineen quipped back.

The Kerry man was consequently banned from driving for three years and fined €250.

