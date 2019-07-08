A lot to look forward to at the Ballinamuck Olde Fair day

Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day has been running for the past seven years, and is growing in popularity every year. This year will be no different with something for everyone, young and old, to enjoy.

The Fair Day starts at 1pm with a vintage parade of some fine vintage tractors, cars and bikes, led by The Longford Pipe Band to the Fair Day field, which is located beside the 98 Bar. Live music will include Nite Fever, followed by Looney Hoppers and there will be lots of activities for children, including a puppet show, face-painting, bungee trampolines, Dinky Diggers and much more. There may eveb be a surprise visit from some favourite Disney characters.

For the older generations, the popular Ducking Chair is back, which every year attracts big crowds hoping to duck some of our local characters. There will be Johnny’s Cottage which was restored to replicate the traditional thatched cottage, so drop in for some homemade bread and butter, we have fun games like Guess the Weight of the Heffer, and Cow Bingo.

You won’t go hungry either with freshly cooked boxty available, as well as tea, scones, homemade brown bread, cakes and buns baked by the Ballinamuck ICA ladies. Back by popular demand this year is the Dog Show details of which can be found on the Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day.

There are still some stalls available on the day. Anyone interested in taking on can contact any committee member or text 0871252240. Raffle tickets will be on sale for a raffle with some fantastic prizes on offer with €300 for first prize, load of turf for the second prize winner and a load of sticks for third prize, and many more.

‘For many rural dwellers in the area it’s their main social event’, Bernie Whyte

Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day is fortunate every year to be able to donate some of the monies raised to local clubs and groups, and worthy charities, and this year will be no exception. As always safety is the biggest priority and for everybody’s safety please obey the stewards; there will be lots of parking available beside the Fair Day field, parking will be signed posted, parking restrictions will be in operation to allow for our vintage display.

So you are all invited to a great day out, Ballinamuck Olde Fair Day is the place to be on Sunday, July 14. This advertisement is funded by Longford Community Resources Ltd.

