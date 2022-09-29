Search

29 Sept 2022

Deaths in Longford - Thursday, September 29, 2022

John Heneghan, Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Longford


The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Sunday, September 25, 2022 of John Heneghan, Curragh Rua, Lanesboro, Co Longford and formerly No. 8 The Green, Lanesboro. Predeceased by his father Pat, John will be sadly missed by Wyn, his mother Maura, his sister Mary Ganly, his brothers Gerard & Mark, brother-in-law Aiden, sisters in law Patricia & Vera, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May he rest in Peace.
Reposing at Farrells Funeral Home (N39 E761), Lanesboro, on Wednesday, September 28 from 5pm to 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection Thursday, September 29 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church. Lanesboro. Interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. Mass live streamed on https:/www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough/
House Strictly Private Please. 

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford


The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, resided in Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.
Sadly missed by his devoted wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kathleen, brothers Seamus, Gerry, Michael, sisters Marion, Joeleen and Bernadette, daughter-in-law Lorraine, son-in-law Paul, grandchildren Drew, Jake, Elise, Kitty, Orlanda and Fin, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours.
Funeral on Monday, October 10, in St Joseph's Church, Epsom at 10 am followed by cremation in Randalls Park Crematorium, Leatherhead at 11.45 am. May Brendan's kind and gentle soul rest in eternal peace.

