Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Mikey & Thelma Dennany, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, September 9, 2022 of Mikey & Thelma Dennany, Winetown, Rathowen, Westmeath / Longford. Predeceased by their grandfather Austin Dennany and by their grandmother Thelma Egar. Mikey and Thelma will be sadly missed and remembered with love by their heartbroken family, father Michael, mother Lynn, sister Katelyn, brother Eddie, grandmother Mary, grandfather Herbert, aunts, uncles, relatives and friends. Safe in the arms of the Angels.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford (N39 EC81), on Wednesday, September 14 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Angels in St Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, on Thursday, September 15 at 11am with interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors, or any family member. House private please.

Paddy Williams, Two Mile Gate, Craglea, Killaloe, Clare / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Milbrae Lodge Nursing Home, Newport, Co Tipperary, on Saturday, September 10, 2022 of Paddy Williams, Two Mile Gate, Craglea, Killaloe, Co Clare and formerly of Dublin Street, Longford Town.Predeceased by his brothers Barney, Mel and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Pat; his sons Neil, Conor, Ciaran, and Ross; his daughters Karen and Laura; daughter - in - law Claudia, sons - in - law Glenn and Catha; his adored grandchildren Leon, Nicole, Elsie, Lewis, Calum, Cody, Dhara, Thea and Finnlea, extended family, relatives and friends.May Paddy's gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Lynch's Funeral Home, Killaloe tomorrow, Tuesday, September 13 at 6pm with removal to St Flannan's Church, Killaloe at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 14 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in New Cemetery, Ogonnelloe. Funeral Mass can be viewed via this link : https://funeralslive.ie/paddy-williams/

If you wish to leave a personal message for Paddy's family, please do so in the condolence book below. This will be greatly appreciated by the Williams' family. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Native Woodland Trust, http://www.nativewoodlandandtrust.ie/

Dr Mary (Nell) Fallon (née Egan), Bellevue’, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon / Rochfortbridge, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at Roscommon University Hospital, in her 103rd year., on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 of Dr Mary (Nell) Fallon (née Egan), Bellevue’, Church Street, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly Rochfortbridge, Westmeath. Predeceased by her beloved husband J.J. Much loved mother of M.P., Michael and John. Dr. Mary will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law Anne and Mary, grandchildren Hazel, Rachel, Aidan, John, Frances, Michael and Eoin, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Wednesday, September 14 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, September 15 to Strokestown Parish Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Dr Mary's Funeral Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE. Those attending Dr Mary's Funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and continue best practice.

Pat (Padraic) McGowan, Grange, Ballynacargy, Westmeath / Foxford, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his loving family and the caring staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Sunday, September 11, 2022 of Pat (Pádraic) McGowan, Newbrook Nursing Home, Mullingar and late of Grange, Ballynacargy, Co Westmeath and formerly of Foxford, Co Mayo. Predeceased by his wife Maura, his parents Patrick and MaryEllen, brother Joe and sister Attracta; sadly missed by his loving family, sons Kevin and Brian, daughter Annmarie, grandchildren Róise, Eoin, Caomhán, Brian, Béibhinn, Ben, Alannah, Cerys and Eva, daughters-in-law Áine and Caitriona, son-in-law Kenneth, sister Teresa (USA), nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Hospital mortuary Mullingar on Tuesday evening, September 13 from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Wednesday, September 14 at 11am in St. Michael's Church Sonna with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar.

Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 of Brendan Clarke, Epsom, Surrey, UK and formerly of Church Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Joe Garry, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at St George's Hospital, South London, on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 of Joe Garry, late of Ballynacroghy, Ballynacargy, County Westmeath and Mitcham, Surrey. Son of the late Bartle and Brigid Garry. Predeceased by his late wife Mary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Pat, Jim and Bartle, nephews, nieces, cousins and a wide circle of friends, also his dear friend Betty Walsh and Westmeath Association in London. Rest in Peace.

Funeral has taken place in England. Month's memory Mass will take place in the Church of the Nativity, Ballynacargy on Sunday, September 18 at 11.30am.

