Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 13, 2022

Baby McGauran (née Callaghan), Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness at The Galway Clinic, on Thursday, August 11, 2022 of Baby McGauran (née Callaghan), Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her loving husband Gerry, son Micheál, brother-in-law Fr. Frank and her cousin Nancy. Much loved mother of Stella & Frankie and adoring gran of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmaid. Baby will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother-in-law Vincent & his wife Nuala, cousins, neighbours and very many special friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Kiltrustan on Sunday, August 14 from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Monday, August 15 to Kiltrustan Church for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Anyone wishing to view Baby's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Those attending Baby's Funeral please be mindful of Covid 19 by continuing best practice. Thank you for your cooperation at this sad time for the family.

Kathleen (Kate Ann) Moran (née Kirwan), Clonbeg, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by her loving family in her 90th year, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 of Kathleen (Kate Ann) Moran (née Kirwan), Clonbeg, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Jimmy, son John, granddaughter Lisa and daughter-in-law Linda.

Deeply regretted by her daughter Valerie, sons Seamus and Martin, sister Margaret Kirwan, brother Mike, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, carers, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday, August 12 from 2pm to 6pm. Removal on Friday to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Legan, for 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 13 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery.



Nicholas Coughlan, 20 Foxhall Crescent, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 of Nicholas Coughlan, 20 Foxhall Crescent, Legan, Longford and formerly of Waterford. Nicholas will be sadly missed and always loved by his heartbroken family, daughters Michaela, Nicola and Yana, sons-in-law Clive and Danny, daughter-in-law Shelley, grandchildren Jake and Shannon, great-grandchildren Masie-Jo and Leia, relatives, neighbours and his many friends.

Always in our thoughts, forever in hearts. May he rest in Peace. A private cremation will take place.

Brigid McGrath (née Foley), Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

The death occurred in New York on Saturday, March 20, 2021 of Brigid McGrath (née Foley) of Yonkers, New York and formerly Corlouglin, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Born on February 12, 1947 to Patrick & Mary Kate Foley. Preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Patrick Vincent, and her siblings, Thomas Foley, Patrick Foley, Mary Burke, and Stella Foley. Loving mother of Breda and Noeleen. Beloved grandmother of Erik, Alyson and Charles. Loving sister of Philomena (Flynn) Leitrim Village and Vincent Foley, Drumshanbo, and sister-in-law of Rosemarie. Cherished aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11am. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Brigid will be laid to rest beside her late husband in Killala Cemetery, Killala, Co Mayo on August 16, 2022.

