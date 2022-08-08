Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 8, 2022

Sean Considine, The Demesne, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in Mullingar Hospital, surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 7, 2022 of Sean Considine, The Demesne, Longford town, retired member of An Garda Siochana.

Predeceased by his parents, daughter Dearbhla, son Donal and brother Paddy (UK). Sean will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Rosa, daughters Brid (Keenan), Mary (Conway), Rosemary (Rowley) and sons Brendan, Sean, Eamonn, Adrian and Ronan, sisters Maura (Thurles), Alice (Dublin), Nonie (Thurles) and Margaret (Thurles), 19 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Tuesday, August 9 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Sean's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday morning, August 10 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

House strictly private please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Frances Devine, Phibsborough, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Fairview Community Unit, Fairview, Dublin, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 of Frances Devine, Phibsborough, Dublin and formerly of Kiltruston, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her brother Raymond, sister Anne-Teresa and niece Orla Margaret. Frances will be sadly missed by her sister-in-law Mary, nephews, Cathal, Fintan, Fergal, David and their partners and children. Frances will also be deeply missed by her long time friends Jacinta Connolly and family, Grainne Maguire and family, Ann Cassidy, Garrett and Annetta and all her many friends from her working days, The Gallagher family, her many friends and neighbours on Cabra Road and Kitty and Peter. May Frances Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, August 10 at 10.30am in St Peter's Church, Phibsborough, followed by cremation at Glasnevin Crematorium. The Funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 10 at 10.30am can be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/phibsboro

The cremation service at 12 noon can be viewed on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/glasnevin-cemetery

Pauline McCormack (née Masterson), Cranmore, Lower Road, Shankill, Dublin / Rathowen, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, August 5, 2022 of Pauline McCormack (née Masterson) Cranmore, Lower Road, Shankill, Dublin 18, late of Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Beloved wife of the late Peter and mother of the late Michael. Will be sadly missed by her loving children Patricia, Christine, Aine, Siobhan, Peter and Padraig, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday, August 8 at 11am in St Anne's Church, Shankill, followed by interment in Shanganagh Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the parish webcam www.churchservices.tv/shankill May she rest in peace.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;