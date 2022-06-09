Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 9, 2022

Michael Walsh, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home after an illness bravely borne, in the loving care of his family on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 of Michael Walsh, Smear, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brother Tom and daughter Leonora. Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Dolores, daughters Shellie and Julie, his sons Will, Ed and Emmet, adored grandchildren Cian, Evan, Sam, Jake, Oran, Eve, Olivia, Ellie and Joe, sisters Mary Keegan and Kathleen Leslie, brother Seamus, sons-in-law Derek and John, daughters-in-law Anne-Marie and Fiona, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Michael will repose in Glennon's Funeral Home (Eircode N39 EC81) on Friday, June 10 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Michael's funeral cortege will leave the family home in Smear on Saturday morning, June 11 at 11.45am to arrive at St Colmcille's Church, Aughnacliffe, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society c/o Michael J Dolan & Son Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private.

Mary Kelly, Cornapark, Glen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home after an illness bravely borne, in the loving care of her family, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 of Mary Kelly, Cornapark, Glen, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her son James and her brother Liam. Sadly missed by her loving husband Jimmy, daughters Ann Marie, Linda, Ciara and Elaine Kirby, her sons Paul and John, son-in-law Gary, John's partner Marie, adored grandchildren Emily, Aoibhinn, James, Sophie, Ella and Jack, her sisters Cecilia, Carmel and Greta, her brothers Fred, Des, Paddy and Jack, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Cornapark on Thursday, June 9 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday, June 10 to St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Edgeworthstown Cemetery. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on rip.ie. Family flowers only, Donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice Homecare care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh,or any family member. House private on Friday morning, June 10 please. Funeral Mass may be viewed online here.

Edmund Dolan, Kiltycon, Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and neighbours, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 of Edmund Dolan, Kiltycon, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents and brothers Mattie (Dublin) and Michael. Edmund will be sadly missed by his loving family, brother Gerard, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law Junette, Kathy (London) and Carmel (Dublin), grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace.

Edmund will repose in Glennon's Funeral Home (Eircode N39 EC81) on Thursday, June 9 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Edmund's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Friday morning, June 10 at 11am, travelling via Ballinamuck to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Legga, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.dromard.ie/church/

Family flowers only, please. Please note there will be no Friday evening Mass in St Mary's Church, Legga.

Gerry McLoughlin, No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, in Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 of Gerry McLoughlin, No 2 Cappagh, Mohill, Leitrim. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Pauline and daughter Laura, parents, brother John Joe, sisters Kay and Ita. Gerry will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, son Gavin and his partner Rachel, daughters Sinead and her husband Mark, Lisa and her partner Brian, Tracey and her partner Paul, his adored grandchildren Riaghan, Caolan, Fealagh and Caleigh, brothers Tommy, Peter and Val, sisters Mary, Geraldine and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law,nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and his many great friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in Peace Gerry.

Reposing at his home on Friday, June 10 from 4pm until 8pm. Funeral mass on Saturday, June 11, at 10am in St.Patrick's Church, Mohill, followed with burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St.James's Hospital Foundation, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors, Church St, Longford, or any family member.

Susan McManus (née Reynolds), Annaghmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Monday, June 6, 2022 of Susan McManus (née Reynolds), Annaghmore, Mohill, Co Leitrim and formerly of Stuck, Eslinbridge. Predeceased by her parents Hannah and Pee Reynolds. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband Oliver, son Oliver, brothers John & Peter, sister Ann, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues and many friends. May Susan's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Susan's remains will be removed to St. Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh on Thursday, June 9 to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 10 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Please adhere to hand sanitising and refrain from hand shaking please. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House strictly private at all times please.

Marie Flynn (née Caslin), Ballinteer, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the compassionate and kind care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Friday, June 3, 2022 of Marie Flynn (née Caslin), Kingston, Ballinteer and formerly of Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Denis, Cherished mother of Denise, Louis and the late Karen, Much-loved sister of Muriel and the late Louis. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, brother-in-law Joe, sister-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Declan and Mark, daughter-in-law Sharon, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Shona, Rachael, Andrew, Daniel, Emma and Laura, relatives, neighbours and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at JP Ward & Sons Funeral Home, Sandyford Village on Friday (June 10) from 6pm to 8pm. Marie’s Cortége will start from her residence on Saturday morning (June 11) and will depart at 09:40am proceeding to the Church of St John the Evangelist, Balllinteer arriving for 10am Mass, followed thereafter to Mount Jerome Crematorium. Click Here at 10am on Saturday morning to view live streaming of Funeral Mass.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired In Memory of Marie to Our Lady’s Hospice Harold’s Cross. Click Here to donate online or you can use the donation box which will be provided at church.

Rose Reilly (née Corcoran), Gelshagh, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Sunday, April 10, 2022, of Rose Reilly (nee Corcoran) at her home in St Albans, Hertfordshire and formerly of Gelshagh, Ballinalee, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by all her family, friends and work colleagues, in Ireland and the U.K. Rose's funeral Mass took place on Monday, May 16 2022 in St Alban and Stephen R.C. Church, St. Albans, Hertfordshire. Rest in Peace.

Burial in St Albans on Friday, June 10, 2022.

