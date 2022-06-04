Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 4, 2022

Bernard (Bertie) Dowler, ‘Avoca’ Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, June 3, 2022 of Bernard (Bertie) Dowler, ‘Avoca’ Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Longford. Predeceased by his sister Kathy Jordan and his brothers Jimmy and Paddy. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pat, his sisters Mary McDonough and Margaret Byrne (Dublin), his brother Michael (London), nieces and nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home in Ballycloughan on Sunday, June 5 from 3pm until 5pm. Removal on Monday, June 6 to St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Carrickedmond Cemetery.



Breedge Kenny (née Hanrahan), Drumcoura, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, NR1 R156

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff in the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 of Breedge Kenny (nee Hanrahan), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Leo; very sadly missed by her loving children, Orla (Morahan, Leitrim Village), Caitriona (Clarke, New York), Padraig and Oisin, sons-in-law, Michael and Seamus, daughter-in-law, Laura, grandchildren, Dara, Niall, Niamh, Cathal, Kate and Cian, sisters, Evelyn, Claire and Agnes, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, June 3, (Eircode NR1 R156). Funeral Mass at 11 am on Saturday, June 4 in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo www.northwesthospice.ie

