Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 2, 2022

Brigid Dalton (née Clarke), Lispopple, Coole, Westmeath / Bailieborough, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar, Midlands Regional Hospital surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 of Brigid Dalton (née Clarke), Lispopple, Coole, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath and formerly of Corodoagh, Tunnyduff, Bailieborough, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her granddaughter Rebecca and her brother Owen.

Brigid will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving husband James, daughter Jacqueline, sons John and Tony, son in-law Martin Farrell, daughter in-law Agnes Dalton. Brothers John and Phil, sisters Mary, Kitty and Bernadette, grandchildren Jason, Aoife and Amelia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May Brigid's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Thursday, June 2 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole, Friday, June 3 for 2.30pm funeral mass, burial afterwards to Mayne Cemetery, Coole.

The family would like to thank Dr. Pat Cullen & all his staff for their continuous support and care of Brigid over the last number of years. Her Carer Jackie and all the carers who cared for Brigid, Medical 2 & Palliative Care staff at Mullingar Midlands Regional Hospital. To everyone who helped and supported Brigid and the family over the years.

Kathleen Buckley (née Comaskey), Rush, Dublin / Mountnugent, Cavan



The death occurred on Monday, May 30, 2022 of Kathleen Buckley (nee Comaskey), Rush, Co Dublin and late of Mountnugent and An Post. Sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons John, Nor and Tim, daughter Bridget, son in law Simon, daughters in law Carolyn and Donna, grandchildren, brother John, sister Dympna, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Fitzgerald's Funeral Directors, Rush on Wednesday evening, June 2 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral mass on Thursday afternoon, June 3 at 3pm in St Maur's Church, Rush followed by burial in Whitestown Cemetery, Rush.

To view Kathleen's mass online, please click on the following link: iTech Media | Live Streaming Platform (churchmedia.tv)

Mary Ellen O'Donovan, Kinsale, Cork / Gowna, Co Cavan



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family after an illness in Cork University Hospital, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 of Mary Ellen O'Donovan, Kinsale, Co Cork and late of Gowna, Co Cavan. Mary Ellen (née O'Neill), beloved wife of the late Cornelius (Connie) O'Donovan and dear mother of Cornelius, Seumas and Maria. Deeply regretted by her loving sons, daughter, grandson, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nephews, nieces, godchildren, relatives and many dear friends.

Requiem Mass on Friday, June 3 at 2pm in St John the Baptist Church, Kinsale which will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv/kinsale, funeral afterwards to St Eltin's Cemetery, Kinsale. House Private. May Mary Rest in Peace.



Breedge Kenny (née Hanrahan), Drumcoura, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, NR1 R156

The death occurred, peacefully in the tender loving care of the staff in the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 of Breedge Kenny (nee Hanrahan), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her husband Leo; very sadly missed by her loving children, Orla (Morahan, Leitrim Village), Caitriona (Clarke, New York), Padraig and Oisin, sons-in-law, Michael and Seamus, daughter-in-law, Laura, grandchildren, Dara, Niall, Niamh, Cathal, Kate and Cian, sisters, Evelyn, Claire and Agnes, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Drumshanbo from 4pm to 8pm on Friday, June 3, (Eircode NR1 R156). Funeral Mass at 11 am on Saturday, June 4 in St. Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo with burial afterwards in the New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo www.northwesthospice.ie

Peter Burke, Clonmore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, with his loving family at his side, in the exceptional care of management and staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, following an illness borne with great dignity on Monday, May 30, 2022 of Peter Burke, Clonmore, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Devoted husband and best friend to Mary, loving father to Peter TD, and loving grandfather to Leo and Ted. Peter will be sadly missed by his family, daughter-in-law Olivia, sisters Doreen, Betty, Julia, Pauline, Mary, Olive and Hilda, brothers Edmund, Denis and Philip, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. Predeceased by his parents Matthew and Mary and his brother Mattie. May peter rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 1 from 3.30pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, June 2 at 1pm in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by burial in Walshestown Cemetery. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie Messages of sympathy or personal messages may be made on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Joseph (Joe) Sheridan, Monaghanstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath / Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 of Joseph (Joe) Sheridan, Monaghanstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath and the Roadhouse, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Sarah and brother Farrell. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, wife Geraldine, daughter Laura, sons Joseph and James, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Tara, much cherished and adored granddaughters Grace and Rose, brothers Pat, John V, Mel, sisters Bridget, Mary T, Kathleen and Ann, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Joe's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Nannery's Chapel of Rest, Riverview, Kilbeggan (N91 HR88) on Wednesday, June 1 from 4pm concluding with Rosary at 8pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Friday, June 3 at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie . Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Vincent De Paul.



Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford / Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in his home in the warm embrace of his family, on Sunday, May 29, 2022 of Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford, formerly of Rosbercon and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Séamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Monica, his children Siobhán, Ciara, Ultan, Órlaith and Deirdre, his sisters Ber and Anne, his brother Stan, his beloved grandchildren Síle-Marie, Seán-Óg, Aoife, Tara, Doireann, Henry, John, Hugh, Brendan, Claire, Róisín, Kevin, Barry, Evan and Ben, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law Séan and David, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and friends. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, June 1 from 5 pm to 8 pm. House Private at all other times. Séamus’ cortége will be walking from his residence on Thursday, June 2 at 11.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary (St Mary's) Butlerstown for Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Seamus’ Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon on Thursday, June 2 by following the link hereunder: Mass Link

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link hereunder: Donation Link

The Brady family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to live transmission.

