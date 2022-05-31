Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Joseph (Joe) Sheridan, Monaghanstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Westmeath / Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 of Joseph (Joe) Sheridan, Monaghanstown, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath and the Roadhouse, Mullingar.

Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Sarah and brother Farrell. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, wife Geraldine, daughter Laura, sons Joseph and James, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Tara, much cherished and adored granddaughters Grace and Rose, brothers Pat, John V, Mel, sisters Bridget, Mary T, Kathleen and Ann, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Joe's Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Monica Jones (née O'Toole), Ardandra, Legan, Longford / Ballymount, Dublin



The recent death has occurred on Saturday, May 28, 2022 of Monica Jones (nee O'Toole), Ardandra, Legan, Co Longford and formerly of Ballymount, Tallaght, Co Dublin.

Predeceased by her beloved husband James. Monica died, peacefully, in the loving care of her family. Sadly missed by her sons Pat and James, grandchildren Niamh, Ailbhe and Alanna, her brothers Christopher, Domnic and John and sisters Celia, Evelyn and Maura, daughters-in-law Anne and Mea, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday evening, May 31 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday, June 1 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan. Burial afterwards in Legan Cemetery. The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link. https://youtu.be/FimeA_ceZts



May McCormack, Rathaniska, Bunbrosna, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at Our Lady's Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Friday, May 27, 2022 of May McCormack, Rathaniska, Bunbrosna, Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by her parents James and Mary, her sister Eileen and brothers Mick, Bród, Paddy and Jimmy. May will be sadly missed by her loving cousins, wonderful neighbours and kind friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Gilsenans Funeral Home on Monday, May 30 from 6pm concluding with evening prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, May 31 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Leney, followed by burial in St Peter The Rock Cemetery. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please leave a personal message on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Catherine L Donohoe, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, on Friday, May 27, 2022 of Catherine L Donohoe, Longford Town and formerly of Lislea, Ballinalee and Idrone Close, Knocklyon, Co. Dublin, (ex- Board of Works). Predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Helena, sister Brigid Lynch and by her brother John. Catherine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sister Elizabeth McCarthy (Kildare), brothers Con, Andy and Fr. Seamus (O.F.M), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home on Sunday, May 29 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, May 30 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in St Emer’s Cemetery, Ballinalee.

The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Mary Rose Keating (née Fegan), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, in the loving care of her family, on Monday, May 30, 2022 of Mary Rose Keating (nee Fegan), Kiltyfea, Cloone, Co Leitrim.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Marguerite, sons Val, Ian & David, her sister Bridgie McHale (Sligo), son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Clare & Mary, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, beloved grandchildren Conall, Dáire, Lauren & Holly, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore (N41 TD62) on Tuesday evening, May 31 from 6pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Cloone on Wednesday, June 1 at 12 noon followed by burial in Cloone old cemetery. House strictly private at all times please. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo or the Irish Cancer Society C/O Smith's Funeral Directors, Ballinamore.



Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford / Wexford / Rosbercon, Kilkenny / Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in his home in the warm embrace of his family, on Sunday, May 29, 2022 of Séamus Brady, Castle Road, Butlerstown, Waterford, formerly of Rosbercon and Ballinamore, Co Leitrim.

Séamus will be sadly missed by his loving wife Monica, his children Siobhán, Ciara, Ultan, Órlaith and Deirdre, his sisters Ber and Anne, his brother Stan, his beloved grandchildren Síle-Marie, Seán-Óg, Aoife, Tara, Doireann, Henry, John, Hugh, Brendan, Claire, Róisín, Kevin, Barry, Evan and Ben, daughter-in-law Sarah, sons-in-law Séan and David, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives, his wonderful neighbours and friends. Ar dhéis Dé go raibh a h’anam dílis.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, June 1 from 5 pm to 8 pm. House Private at all other times. Séamus’ cortége will be walking from his residence on Thursday, June 2 at 11.30 am to the Church of the Nativity of The Blessed Virgin Mary (St Mary's) Butlerstown for Mass on arrival at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery. Seamus’ Mass will be live streamed at 12 noon on Thursday, June 2 by following the link hereunder: Mass Link

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Waterford Palliative Care by following the link hereunder: Donation Link

The Brady family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. Mass cards can be posted to Robert Thompson Funeral Directors, Barrack Street, Waterford.

The above link is provided and managed by an independent Media provider. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to live transmission.

Oliver McGuinness, Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim / Roscommon Town, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Sonas Care Centre, Cloverhill, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, May 27, 2022 of Oliver McGuinness (Retired District Court Judge), Shannon Lodge, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Main Street, Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Marie, brothers Owen, Fr TJ and Simon, sisters Mairéad, Mary and Cáitlín. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons Tom (Jamestown) and Oliver (Roscommon), daughters Mairéad Lyons and Orla Keaney, daughters-in-law Karen and Arlene, sons-in-law Deasún and Ivan, grandchildren Eoin, Paul, Áine, Conor, Niall,Kate, Brian, John, Eva, Aoife, Sean, Michael and Cormac, sisters-in-law Anne Donoghue (Roscommon) and Pauline McGuinness (Roscommon), brothers-in-law Pat Connolly (Castleknock) and Sean (Texas), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Oliver will repose at his home on Sunday, May 29 from 2pm until 5pm with removal to St Mary's Church, Carrick-on-Shannon arriving at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, May 30 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to St. Mary's Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on the following link Oliver's Funeral Mass

The McGuinness family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time. To keep everyone safe please refrain from hand shaking. House private outside of reposing times please.

