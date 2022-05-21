Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 21, 2022

Nancy (Ann) Finn (née Foxe), Rathmore, Ballymahon, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, May 19, 2022 of Nancy (Ann) Finn (nee Foxe), Rathmore, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by her loving husband Mick. Sadly missed by her daughters Caroline, Michelle, Aisling and Mary, sons Gerard, Patrick, Aidan, Michael and Emmet, brothers Tommy and Mícheál, sisters Nuala and Mary, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home this Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral mass on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at 12pm in St Mary’s Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tang, followed by her burial afterwards in Temple-a-Valley Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society. House private on Sunday morning, May 22 please.

Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, May 13, 2022 of Paddy Owens, Ballycloughan, Carrickboy, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his brother Tom and his niece Anna. Sadly missed by his loving niece Yvonne (London), his nephews Francie (Cayman Islands) and Patrick (London), good neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in peace.

Reposing in the Nursing Home Chapel on Monday, May 23 from 5pm with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, May 24 to St Ann's Church, Ballycloughan, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery

Paddy McDermott, Rathmore, Four Mile House, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of all the staff at Oakwood Nursing Home Roscommon, in his 92nd year, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 of Paddy McDermott, Rathmore, Four Mile House, Roscommon.

Predeceased by his brother Frank and sister Mary Jane. Deeply regretted by his loving family, brothers Mick (Birmingham), John (Rathmore), Jim (New York), Ned (Birmingham), his sisters Nancy Wood (Birmingham) and Bridgie Keely (Castleplunkett), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home Strokestown on Friday, May 20 from 6pm (walk through only please), followed by removal at 7:30pm to the Church of S.S. Eithne and Fidelma Tulsk, to arrive at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, May 21 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Tulsk Cemetery. Owing to Covid-19, those attending Paddy's funeral are advised to continue good practice by wearing face masks and refraining from hand shaking. Those wishing to view the funeral mass online may do so on our Facebook page by clicking HERE.

