Deaths in Longford - Monday, May 16, 2022

Patrick (Patsy) Kelly, Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, at home, in the care of his family, on Friday, May 13, 2022 of Patrick (Patsy) Kelly, Corlinan, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Patricia and son Patrick. Patsy will be sadly missed by his loving family, daughters Mary, Kathleen Dunleavy, Veronica Murphy, Anna Rose, Bernadette Smith, Geraldine and Patricia Moran, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, and by his 14 adored grandchildren, brother-in-law Pat Joe (Drumlish), sisters-in-law Elizabeth and Veronica (England), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, May 16 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal from his home in Corlinan on Tuesday, May 17 at 11.45am to arrive at The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, followed by burial in St. Emer's. Family flowers only, please. Family home private at all times, please.

Sidney Slamon, Melrose, Baylough, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon / Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the staff of South Westmeath Hospice, on Friday, May 13, 2022 of Sidney Slamon, Melrose, Baylough, Athlone, Westmeath / Athlone, Roscommon / Killashee, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving partner Lana, sons Gerard, James, & Kevin, daughters Eileen, Patricia, & Rosemary, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers Harold (Oxford, UK), & Gerald (Thailand), nephews, nieces, Lana's family Fiona, Eoin, Don & Karl, relatives, neighbours & friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the Strand Funeral Home on Sunday, May 15 from 4pm to 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection in Ss Peter & Paul's Church on Monday morning, May 16 at 11am followed by burial in Coosan Cemetery. Sidney's Funeral Mass can be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/athlone

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice. Sidney's family are very conscious of the ongoing risks of Covid-19 therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines. They also want to express their gratitude to everyone for your support at this difficult time.

Peggy O'Reilly (née McDonnell), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 of Peggy O'Reilly (nee McDonnell), Midara Gardens, Dublin Road, Longford town.

Peggy will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Edward, son Eddie, sister Helen, daughter-in-law Maura, grandchildren Fionn and Maebh, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral home, Ballinalee Road on Wednesday, May 18 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 19 in St.Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private please.

Mary Lennon, Breanrisk, Drumlish, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 of Mary Lennon, Breanrisk, Drumlish, Co Longford, formerly of Rego Park, Queens, New York.

Predeceased by her parents James and Ellen, brother Patrick (Patsy). Deeply regretted by her brothers John and James. Sadly missed by her adored nieces Jackie, Marie, Helen and Ellen, nephews John and Éamonn, grandnieces Hannah, Jennifer, Rosie and Aoife, grandnephews James, Simon, Adam, Lucas and Mateo, cousins and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Mary will repose in Glennon's Funeral Home on Sunday evening, May 15 from 7pm to 8pm. Remains will be removed on Monday afternoon, May 16 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumlish, for funeral Mass at 1pm, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin, or c/o Whitneys Undertakers.

Colin Madden, Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving embrace of his devoted family, on Friday, May 13, 2022 of Colin Madden, Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Treasured youngest son of Seamus and Angela and much loved brother of Caoláin. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken family, his adoring grandmother Irene, uncles, aunts, cousins, school friends, teachers, team mates and close neighbours and friends. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. RIP.

Private reposal at his home, to family, close friends and neighbours until removal to the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Monday, May 16 for requiem mass at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care, Cavan, care of Whites Funeral Undertakers. House strictly private to family only on Monday, please. Ar dheis de go raibh a anam dílis.



Teresa O'Connor (née Kilkenny), Main Street, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, May 12, 2022 of Teresa O'Connor (née Kilkenny), Main Street, Arva, Cavan. Loving wife of Malachy and devoted mother to Brian, Declan, Mark and Derek, daughters-in-law Annemarie, Marie, Jacqui, Shelly and Louise, her grandchildren, brothers PJ and Thomas, sister Catherine, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Sunday, May 15 in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from her home on Monday, May 16 at 10.30am to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.House private at all times, please.

Joan Brooks (née Keyes), Kiltynaskellan, Doogary, Killeshandra, Cavan / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Francis' Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 of Joan Brooks (née Keyes), Kiltynaskellan, Doogarry, Killeshandra, Co. Cavan and formerly Clonboyher, Corrawallen, Co. Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much-loved mother of Ivan and Jason. She will be dearly missed by her daughter-in-law Marina, grandchildren Molly, David and Eliza by her sister Evelyn, brother Cyril (Stella), nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and many friends. Safe in the Arms of Jesus.

Resting at her residence on Monday, May 16 from 5pm to 9pm (walk through only, please). House private at all other times. Removal on Tuesday, May 17 to arrive at St Columba's parish church, Corrawallen, for funeral service at 1pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore.

Please continue to comply with government guidelines regarding social distancing and face coverings. Strictly no handshaking please, due to immunocompromised relative.

Monica Lyons (née McWeeney), Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 of Monica Lyons (nee McWeeney), Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her parents Sonny & Katie, sister Theresa and brothers in law Gerry & Tony. Beloved wife to Noel, cherished by her sons Enda, Dermot & Daniel and her daughter Colette, adored Granny to David, Abbie, Kerri, Anna, Joseph, Ellen, Shane & Sinead. Sadly missed by her son in law James, daughter's in laws Concepta, Caroline & Vikki, her sisters Elizabeth McCabe (Keadue), Bridie Duffy (Galway), Catherine Gannon (New York), Margaret Gannon (Boyle), Una McMaugh (Luton), brother's Michael McWeeney (Kilnagross), John James McWeeney (Kilmore), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Ar dheis De go raibh a h-ainm dílis.

Reposing at her family home in Killahurk, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim, on Saturday, May 14 from 5pm until 8pm and on Sunday, May 15 from 2pm until 5pm. House private at all other times please. Removal on Monday morning, May 16 to St Mary's Church Carrigallen, for Funeral Mass at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Muscular Dystrophy Ireland. Link to Funeral Mass https://www.churchtv.ie/carrigallen/

Beatrice Rath (née Cunniffe), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Tallaght University Hospital on Thursday, May 12, 2022 of Beatrice Rath (née Cunniffe), Rathfarnham, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by her infant son Thomas. Beatrice, cherished wife of Myles, loving and devoted mother to Anas, David and Maria, much loved sister of Eileen and the late Mary, Pat and Marty. Adored grandmother to Patrick, Luke, Ellen, Elizabeth, Hugo, Beatrice, Louisa, Myles, Holly and Oliver. Beatrice will be forever loved and very sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law Vincent and Michael, daughter-in-law Louise, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, May 16 to Terenure College Chapel for Funeral Mass at 11am which may be viewed through web camera at: click here followed by burial in Monageer Cemetery, Ballysimon, County Wexford.

Annie Lee (née Allen), Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon on Thursday, May 12, 2022 of Annie Lee, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband, Owen, Deeply regretted by her daughter, Margaret, son-in-law, Joe, grandchildren, Darren, Michael, Laura and Dale, and her adored ten great-grandchildren.

May Annie Rest In Peace. Remains reposing at St Patrick's Hospital Church, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Sunday, May 15 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday, May 16 in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim, at 11am, followed by burial in Drumshanbo New Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Drumshanbo Parish Facebook. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to St Patrick's Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;