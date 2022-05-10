Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Packie Lynch, Renehan, Abbeylara, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of The staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Monday, May 9, 2022 of Packie Lynch, Renehan, Abbeylara, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents, Eugene and Mary Lynch, sister, Brigid Gilligan, brothers, John, Thomas and Oliver. Deeply regretted by his brother, Eugene, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, carers and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. May Packie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home at Renehan Abbeylara on Wednesday, May 11 from 4pm to 8.30pm. House private at all other times, please. Removal on Thursday, May 12 to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

John Moran, Clonterm, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, on Friday, May 6, 2022 of John Moran, Clonterm, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Linda and by his father Jimmy. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughters Cathriona and Joeann, sons James and Kevin, mother Kate-ann, sister Valerie, brothers Seamus and Martin, Cathriona’s partner Andrew, James’ partner Kirsten, Kevin’s partner Morgane, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, niece, nephew, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 11 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday, May 12 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private to family and close friends please.



Margaret Dowdican (née Tiernan), Corbeg, Tullaghan, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, May 7, 2022 of Margaret Dowdican (nee Tiernan), Corbeg, Tullaghan, Leitrim/ Longford and formerly of Cloonart, Bornacoola, Co Longford.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered with love by her children, John, Frances, Ann, Michael, Helen, Danny and Mary, grandchildren, Daniel, Anita, Owen, Dylan, Rebecca, Shannon, Megan, Grace, Katie and Seán, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother James, sisters Mary & Elizabeth, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her husband Mack, parents Michael and Gretta, son-in-law Paddy, grandson baby Jack and grandnephew baby Morgan.

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday, May 10 and Wednesday, May 11 from 2pm until 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning, May 12 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Tullaghan for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery, Kinlough. House Private on Thursday morning, May 12 please. Condolences can be left on the condolence page of www.mcgloinfunerals.com . Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kinlough/Glenade Parish Facebook Page.

Jackie (Jacqueline) Swarbrigg (née Treacy), Highfield, Ballinderry, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully following an illness borne with great courage and surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Monday, May 9, 2022 of Jackie (Jacqueline) Swarbrigg (nee Treacy), Highfield, Ballinderry, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, formerly of Deanscurragh, Co Longford.

A dearly loved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Pre-deceased by her brother Noel (Butch) and sister Sheila; sadly missed by her loving husband and best friend Paddy, daughter Kate, sons John, Brian and David, sister Anne, daughter-in-law Anne-Marie, adored grandchildren Ellie, Billy and Alana and all her many relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home at Highfield, Ballinderry, Mullingar on Tuesday, May 10, from 4pm until 7pm. Removal from her residence on Wednesday, May 11, to the Cathedral of Christ the King, Bishopsgate Street, Mullingar for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Coralstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. Jackie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie

Kathleen (Kay) Cumiskey (née Maloney), Loughbollard, Clane, Kildare / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, after a long illness bravely borne, on Monday, May 9, 2022 of Kathleen (Kay) Cumiskey (née Maloney), Loughbollard, Clane, Co. Kildare and late of Teffia Park, Longford.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Noel, children Audrey, Carol, Tom, Alan and Cormac, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Woods House, Clane on Wednesday, May 11 from 5pm - 8pm. Removal from the Funeral Home on Thursday, May 12 at approximately 9:30am to arrive at the Church of St Patrick and St Brigid, Clane for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Mainham Cemetery, Clane. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Friends of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh by clicking on the following link : https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/ways-to-donate/

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on Thursday, May 12 at 10am by clicking on the following link : https://www.claneparish.com/webcam/?msclkid=370bfb53cfab11ecbc9c08d1f38ccfa9

Oliver Reilly Funeral Directors accept no responsibility for any live webcam interruptions or issues. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Séamus MacAogain, Longford / Cork City, Cork



The death occurred on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Seamus MacAogain, Colehill, Co Longford & La Gomera, Spain at Cork University Hospital.

Séamus loving father of Sarah, Simon and Stephen and dear brother of Michael, Paula, Eithne, Theresa and Anthony.

Sadly missed by his loving children and their mother Mida, his grandchildren, family, relatives and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and Spain. Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday, May 10 at 11am in the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork which will be lived streamed on https://www.islandcrematorium.ie/services/

Donations in lieu of flowers to https://www.marymount.ie/

Please leave your personal message for Séamus’s family through www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

May he rest in peace.

Eileen Furey (née Farrell), Bluebell Woods, Oranmore, Galway / Lanesboro, Co Roscommon



The death occurred on Saturday, May 7, 2022 of Eileen Furey (nee Farrell), Bluebell Woods, Oranmore, Co Galway and formerly of Doughiska, Galway. Beloved wife of Sean, will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters Gretta and Suzanne, sons Paul and Darren, brother Joe and sister-in-law Gloria (London), son-in-law Paul, daughter-in-law Jackie, grandchild Peter, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and dear friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at 'Tearmann Mhuire' within the grounds of The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Oranmore on Tuesday, May 10 at 5.30pm removal at 7pm to the adjoining dhurch. Mass on Wednesday, May 11 at 11.30 am removal afterwards to Shannon Crematorium for service at 2.00 pm. Mass can be live streamed via https://www.oranmoreparish.org/live/

House private please. No flowers by request, donations to Motor Neurone Disease.



Paul Donohoe, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan / Dublin



The death occurred on Sunday, May 8, 2022 of Paul Donohoe, ‘Hawthorn Lodge’, Aughavains, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly of the International Bar, Wicklow Street, Dublin.

Much loved and loving husband of Trish (Hannick). Sadly missed by his loving wife, his much loved children, Paula (Niall), John (Kelly), James and Bridget, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, May 9 from 4pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday morning, May 10 at 11.30am to the Church of the Holy Family Loch Gowna to arrive for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands, Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. This is the link to Paul Donohoe's Funeral Mass https://vimeo.com/707501472 or Facebook Page link https://www.facebook.com/Lakelands-Funeral-Home-and-Crematorium-107351748065778 May he Rest In Peace.

Clare Harwood, formerly Main Street, Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital, Dublin, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 of Clare Harwood, formerly Main Street, Ballinagh, Co. Cavan, also Limerick and Dublin. Beloved daughter of the late Jim Harwood, sister of the late Barry and Ray, and Aunt of the late Kevin. Clare will be very sadly missed by her son Jim and daughter Jennifer, her mother Esther, sister Mar, brothers Jim and Niall, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, all her relatives and many friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan (H12 C821) on Tuesday evening, May 10 from 5pm until 7pm. Walk through only, wear face masks and no shaking of hands. Removal leaving the Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 11 at 12.15 and travelling to St. Patrick’s Church, Drumcor, Via Ballinagh and Crossdoney, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://vimeo.com/708099264 . Burial will follow Mass to the Family plot in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations in lieu would be appreciated by the Family to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown https://www.sfh.ie/donate or to any Family member. House private please.



Jim Cox, Pettitswood View, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Thursday, May 5, 2022 of Jim Cox, Pettitswood View, Mullingar and formerly of Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

Deeply regretted by his family, sorrowing wife Marian, heartbroken daughter Shaunagh, brothers, Kit (Bardenstown), Mick (Ballycumber, Offaly), sisters Carmel Farrell (Finneragh, Ardagh), Imelda Gibney (Moylagh, Oldcastle), Teresa (Bardenstown) and Ann Brady (Gelsha, Ballinalee), his aunt Sr Zita, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at the Hospital Mortuary, Mullingar on Monday evening, May 9 from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral Mass in Rathowen Church on Tuesday, May 10 at 11am followed by Private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Please adhere to current Covid guidelines and mask wearing.

Pat Leddy, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at The Lisdarn Unit, Cavan, on Saturday, May 7, 2022 of Pat Leddy, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Peggy and his sister Cissy. Sadly missed by his son Gerry and Patricia, nephew J J, niece Mary, cousins, neighbours and his many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village(N39W1D6) on Monday evening, May 9 from 7 pm. with prayers at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning, May 10 at 11am in St. Joseph's Loughduff. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

House strictly private. Walk through only and no hand shaking please.

Faith White (née Howe), Westmeath

The death occurred, passed away in her treasured leafy lakeshore garden in her 89th year, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 of Faith White (née Howe), County Westmeath, formerly Baily.

Beloved by her children, Shane and Roxanne, son-in-law Karim, relatives and many friends. The funeral and burial will take place in St Michael's Church of Ireland Church in Castlepollard at 3pm on Friday, May 13. The funeral service can be viewed via livestream on https://www.facebook.com/Rjpdolan.378 .

Instead of bringing flowers, please plant some flowers or a tree in your favourite place. The family are very mindful of the risk of Covid-19, and those attending the funeral service are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands.

Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully at their residences, on Monday, May 2, 2022 of Mick and Trevor Monaghan, The Downs, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Coventry, England.

Mick was predeceased by his loving wife Mary, brothers John, Jim, Patsy, and sister Mary. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken daughter Caroline, daughter-in- law Claire, son-in-law Tim, sister Bernie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Trevor will be missed by his heartbroken wife Claire, daughter Siobhan, son Ryan, sister Caroline, brother-in-law Tim, aunt Bernie, nieces, nephews and cousins. May they rest in Peace.

A memorial mass will be held for both Mick and Trevor in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard on Sunday, May 8 at 09:30am. Funeral Arrangements Later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;