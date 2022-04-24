Deaths in Longford - Sunday, April 24, 2022

Stephen Carberry, 5 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Saturday, April 23, 2022 of Stephen Carberry, 5 Cartron Road, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Paddy Joe and Mary. Stephen will be sadly missed and cherished always by his loving sisters Margaret, (Kenagh), Maureen (Miley), Martina (Riggs) and Geraldine (New York). Brothers-in-law Sean, Johnny and Ralph, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Chapel, Church Street Longford this Monday evening, April 25 from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, April 26 at 11am in St Dominic's Church Kenagh, followed by burial in Carrickedmond Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Palliative Care Unit Mullingar Regional Hospital.House private please. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Robert (Robin) Carberry, ‘The Hallow’, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Midland’s Regional Hospital Mullingar surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, April 22, 2022 of Robert (Robin) Carberry, ‘The Hallow’, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved daughter Veronica, his parents and by his sisters and brothers. Robin will be sadly missed and cherished always by his loving wife Ann, daughter Áine, sons Damien, Edwin and Ronan, daughters-in-law Christina, Gráinne and Deirdre, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Robin’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Monday, April 25 at 12.40pm to arrive at St. Dominic’s Church, Kenagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm. Interment afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House Private. Family members only please.

Eric (Sonny) O'Shea, Springlawn, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 of Eric (Sonny) O'Shea, Springlawn, Longford town and formerly of Crosskeys, Battery Road, Longford.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Ethel, brother Robert, sisters Patsy, Frances, Trixie and Elizabeth (Betty). Sonny will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Billy, Eddie, Johnny and Ritchie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24 from 5.pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Monday, April 25 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live, please click here

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Frank Sheridan, Kilshrewley, Ballinalee, Co Longford / Rathowen, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar General Hospital, on Thursday, April 21, 2022 of Frank Sherdian, Kilshrewley, Ballinalee, Co Longford and formerly of Rathaspic, Rathowen, Co. Westmeath.

Predeceased by his loving wife Rosaleen, Grandson Alan, brother Sean, Sisters Nancy, Kathleen, Maureen and Betty. Deeply regretted by his sons Michael, Francis, and Padraig, his daughters Catherine and Helen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sister-in-law Bernadette Clancy, grandchildren Hillary, John, Ruben, Joseph, Jessica, Sarah, EmilieJane, John, Timothy, Samuel, Ruth and Alice, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Our Lady's Manor, Edgeworthstown, on Friday afternoon, April 22 from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, April 24 at 11am in Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee. Burial afterwards in St Emer's Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Hospice Care c/o Gogan Funeral Directors. The family appreciates your support and consideration at this time. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live at https://www.facebook.com/parishofclonbroney/



Renee Walsh (née Doyle), Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Co Longford / Roscommon



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 of Renee Walsh (nee Doyle), Rathcline Road, Lanesboro, Co Roscommon and formerly of Brighton Square, Dublin.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband Fabian, daughter Diane, sister Gerry Kirwan (Nottingham), brother Sean (Monaghan), sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Monday, April 25 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Tuesday, April 27 at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Evelyn Yorke, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in her long-time home, Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 of Evelyn Yorke, formerly Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by her brother Brendan and sister Mary. Deeply missed by her sister Nuala, brother-in-law Dessie, nieces and nephews Lorcan, Aoife, Ciara, Fearghal, Eimear, Breffni, Meadhbh and Oisin as well as by all her friends in Australia. Rest in Peace.

Funeral service and cremation to be held in Sydney with details yet to be finalised.

Michael (Joe) Fagan, Cressley Cross, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, surrounded by his family, on Friday, April 22, 2022 of Michael (Joe) Fagan, Cressley Cross, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath.

Predeceased by his parents, Michael and Margaret, son Martin, brothers Fechin, John and Ned, and grandson Josh. Sadly missed by his wife Chris, sons Johnny and Michael, sister Mary (Coleman), grandchildren and great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Joe Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence in Cressley, Castlepollard (N91 XP20) on Saturday, April 23 from 2pm to 9pm. Removal on Sunday, April 24 to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving for 11.30am Funeral Mass, which may be viewed at the following link: https://castlepollard-church-1.click2stream.com/ . Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. Special thanks to Rev Fr Patrick Moore, PP Castlepollard, Dr Emma O’Hara, and ambulance and fire services. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Sean Wynne, Raynestown, Dunshaughlin, Meath / Mohill, Co Leitrim



The death occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 (suddenly) of Sean Wynne of Raynestown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath and late of Tawalaugh Beag, Mohill, Co Cavan.

Beloved husband of Patricia and father of Amanda, Jonathan, Carol, Barry, Samantha and Clodagh. Sean will be sadly missed by his family, brothers Paudge (Birmingham) and Joseph (Lough Rynn, Mohill), daughters-in-law Anastacia and Julie, sons-in-law Simon and Dáire, Clodagh's partner Kevin, his eight grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his home (Raynestown A85 YT67) from 2pm until 5pm on Sunday, April 24 (House private at all other times). Funeral Mass on Monday, April 25 at 10.30am in the Church of the Assumption, Batterstown followed by cremation in Glasnevin crematorium. Those unable to attend are invited to follow Sean's funeral Mass and cremation on the livestream page of our website https://mcentaggarts.ie/live-stream/ Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Pieta House.

