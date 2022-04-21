Deaths in Longford - Thursday, April 21, 2022

Evelyn Yorke, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in her long-time home, Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 of Evelyn Yorke, formerly Teffia Park, Longford.

Predeceased by her brother Brendan and sister Mary. Deeply missed by her sister Nuala, brother-in-law Dessie, nieces and nephews Lorcan, Aoife, Ciara, Fearghal, Eimear, Breffni, Meadhbh and Oisin as well as by all her friends in Australia. Rest in Peace.

Funeral service and cremation to be held in Sydney with details yet to be finalised.



Patrick Lloyd, 6 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home in his 88th year, on Monday, April 18, 2022 of Patrick Lloyd, 6 Leo Casey Terrace, Ballymahon, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his wife Ellen. Deeply regretted by his son John and John's partner Cheryl, his grandchildren Mila and Mason, his great grandchildren, Amber and Star, his brothers and sisters Eileen (Clara), Mike (London), Maureen, Bernie, Kathleen (Clara), Betty (London), Carmel (Legan), Geraldine (Clara) and Vera (Clara), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Thursday, April 21 at 12 noon in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery.



John Blessington, Wembley, London and formerly of Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Sunday, April 3, 2022 of John Blessington, Wembley, London and formerly of Coolamber, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Predeceased by his beloved mother Mary. John will be sadly missed by his daughter Scarlett, father Gerry, fond aunt Veronica, sisters Donna, Emma, Aoife and Claire, brothers-in-law and the extended McNally and Blessington families. He will be greatly missed by his wide circle of friends. May He Rest In Peace.

John will repose at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, Co Longford, on Friday, April 22 from 6pm to 8.30pm. Removal on Saturday morning, April 23 from Smith’s Funeral Home at 10.30am, arriving at St Mary’s Church, Boherquill, Co Westmeath for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Aughafin Cemetery, Edgeworthstown. The funeral home will be walk through only. Please refrain from handshaking. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Smith’s Funeral Directors or any family member.



Michael McKenna, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford



The death occurred on Monday, April 18, 2022 of Michael McKenna, Corglass, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Felix & Annie, his brothers Bernie and John Pat and sister May Donohoe Gortermone. Sadly missed by his sister Eileen Mollahan, Leganomer, Corriga, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Michael Rest in Peace.

Michael will repose at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home Chapel, Templemichael, Longford on Wednesday evening, April 20 from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, April 21 in St Mary’s church Legga at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick cemetery. Michael’s Funeral mass will be streamed live on www.churchtv.ie/legga

Please adhere to covid prevention measures, walk through only. The family appreciates your understanding and support at this time.

Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Westmeath / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 of Joseph (Joe) Tiernan, Burgesland, Streete, Co Westmeath and formerly of Cornagher, Cloone, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother Pat. Joe passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, son PJ, grandchildren Áine and Padraic, sisters Mary McDonagh, Anne Reilly and Josephine Moran, daughter-in-law Louise, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the home of his son PJ and daughter-in-law Louise on Thursday, April 21 from 4pm until 8pm (Eircode N91 AY93). Removal on Friday, April 22 to St Mary's Church, Boherquill, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Fintan's Cemetery, Boherquill. House private on Friday morning, please.

Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Friday, April 15, 2022 of Vincent McGee, Towneymore, Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by his father Vincent. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Kathleen Kilrane (nee Mahon), Michael Kilrane, brother Ivor (England), niece Katrina, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Vincent's funeral cortege will arrive at St Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Friday, April 22 for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Cloonmorris Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please wear face covering and refrain from hand shaking. Vincent's family are very grateful for your support and understanding at this difficult time.

Anna Gallogly (née McGovern), Drumrane, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, of Anna Gallogly (nee McGovern), Drumrane, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Beloved wife of the late Vincent.

Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her brothers John, Hughie and Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Eileen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smiths’ Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41TD62 on Wednesday, April 20 from 5.30pm to 8pm. Removal from her home on Thursday, April 21 to arrive at St. Patrick's Church Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines with regard to handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Anna’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Sean McManus, Laytown, Meath / Ballinagh, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family, on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 of Sean McManus, Laytown, Co Meath and formerly of Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Predeceased by his wife Margaret and his sister Maureen. Beloved father of Mairín, Michael, Anne, Orla, Kevin, Ronan, Shane, Lucy, Julie and Amie. Sadly missed by his family, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday evening, April 21 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning, April 22 walking to Sacred Heart Church, Laytown arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am which will be streamed live on www.youtube.com/user/finnegandvd Burial afterwards in Reilig Mhuire, Piltown. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Fr Peter McVerry Trust. Please wear masks in the church at funeral Mass.

Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon, F52 FK35 / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, April 17, 2022 of Julia Mollahan (née Newman), Lecarrow, Croghan, Boyle, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by her brother Jack, sister Jenny and great-granddaughter Eleni Julia. Will be sadly missed by her devoted husband Frank, daughters Mary Nerney (Elphin), Julia Kelly (Ballymahon), sons Frank (Croghan) and Pat (Elphin), sons in law Micheal and Eamon, daughter in law Teresa, grandchildren Michelle, Richard, Luke, Eoghan, Katie, Eva, Jack and Ruairi, her great-grandchildren Sam and Scott, her sister Nellie Walsh (Manchester), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her wide circle of friends and very good neighbours and her fantastic team of carers, especially Phil, Martina, Sam and Rizza. "May her gentle soul Rest in peace".

Reposing at her residence Lecarrow, F52 FK35, on Wednesday, April 20 from 3pm to 8pm (there will be a one-way system in operation from McKeons Crossroads to residence). Removal on Thursday morning, April 21 to St. Patrick's Church, Elphin, for requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial immediately afterwards to Caldra Cemetery. (House strictly private on Thursday morning, April 21).

