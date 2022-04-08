Deaths in Longford - Friday, April 8, 2022

Kevin Hagan, Rhyne, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in Portiuncula Hospital, Ballinasloe, Co Galway, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 of Kevin Hagan, Rhyne, Killoe, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents James and Margaret, brothers Michael and Patrick. Kevin will be sadly missed by his family, brothers John and Thomas, sister-in-law Colette, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Thursday, April 7 from 6pm, concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, April 8 at 12 noon in St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, Co Longford, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Kevin's family would like to thank the staff of Innis Ree Nursing Home for all their care and support.

Catherine Mulhare, 8 Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, Dublin, D13 A6W6 / Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the excellent care of the staff of the Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 of Catherine Mulhare, Baldoyle, Dublin and formerly of Cloncaugh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Betty and Pauline, brothers Peter and Patrick, niece Emily, nephews Matthew and Cathal, her treasured aunts Moll and Biddy, sisters-in-law Fiona and Valerie, her many cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Catherine will repose at her home, 8 Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, D13 A6W6 on Thursday, April 7 from 4-7pm. Catherine's funeral cortege will travel via Streete and Cloncaugh, to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Friday, April 8. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live on the following link, please go to https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/ The family appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Veronica Lennon, Shepherds Bush, London and, Moatefarrell, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in London, on Friday, March 18, 2022 of Veronica Lennon, Shepherds Bush, London and formerly of Lisameen, Moatefarrell, Co Longford.

She was predeceased by her parents James and Helen, brothers Eugene, Jim and John, and nephew Jimmy (New Jersey). Veronica will be sadly missed by her loving family, brother Enda (New Jersey), sister Ann King (Dublin), nephews, nieces, sisters-in-law, neighbours and friends in London and longford. You will always be in our thoughts, and forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Veronica.

Funeral Service will take place in St Augustines Church, Hammersmith, London, on Wednesday, April 6 at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 9 in The Holy Trinity Church, Ballinalee, Co Longford at 11am, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/parishofClonbroney/

Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital and formerly in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Patrick’s Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 of Kathleen Brady (née Colreavy), Corroneary, Aughavas, Co Leitrim.

Predeceased by her sister; Margaret and her brothers; Eamonn and Pat. Sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband; Dermot, daughter; Siobhán, sons; Diarmuid, Niall and Seán, daughter-in-law; Elizabeth, Seán’s partner; Maria, her adoring grandchildren, her sister; Helen, brothers in-law, sisters in-law and her extended family neighbours and friends. May Kathleen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Kathleen will repose at St Patrick’s Hospital Church, Carrick-on-Shannon (walk through only) on Friday, April 8, 2022 from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Remains to arrive at St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas on Saturday morning, April 9 for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial to the new cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Patrick’s Hospital Comfort Fund c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone or any family member. Kathleen’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on http://churchtv.ie/aughavas.html

House private please. Please adhere to mask wearing, social distancing protocols and no hand shaking please. The family appreciates your sympathy and understanding at this sad time.

Teresa Fallon (née Casey), Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Roscommon / Crossmaglen, Armagh



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital and previously the wonderful care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Thursday, April 7, 2022 of Teresa Fallon (née Casey) Ballagh, Kilrooskey, Co Roscommon and formerly of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh.

Predeceased by her parents Hugh and Tessie and by her son Baby Pearse. She will be very sadly missed by her loving husband Frank, sons Niall (Cootehall), Frank (Ardagh, Longford), David (Roscommon) and Patrick (Cloverhill), daughter Aisling McLoughlin (Strokestown), brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law Elaine, Kirsten, Niamh and Margaret, son-in-law Kevin, grandchildren Ciara, Eoin, Rachel, Seán, Odin, Etain, Pearse, Oisín, Jack, Cillian, Doireann, Emily Louise and Dáithí, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Teresa rest in peace.

Reposing at her home in Ballagh (Eircode F42 Y240) on Sunday afternoon, April 10 from 3pm until 6pm. Removal from her home on Monday morning, April 11 at 10.30am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ballagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Kilgefin Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Croí (DONATE HERE). The Fallon family very much appreciate your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 11am on Monday by CLICKING HERE.

Johnny Murphy, 'Coole House’, Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford / Mohill, Co Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 of Johnny Murphy, 'Coole House', Greenville Lane, Enniscorthy, Wexford/ Mohill, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Barbara, loving father of Philomena & Natalie and dearly loved grandfather of Gabriel. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sister Mary, brother-in-law Tom, nephew David, niece Angela, grandniece Erin, son-in-law Pa, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;