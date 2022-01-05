Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Ciaran McDonnell, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, tragically, following a road traffic accident, on Saturday, January 1, 2022 of Ciaran McDonnell, Longford Town, Longford. Ciaran will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents William and Patricia, brothers, sisters, grandparents, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, girlfriend Mandy, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's funeral home on Wednesday, January 5 from 4pm-5pm with removal to St Mel's Cathedral arriving at 5.30pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 6 at 11am with burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Denis Stephenson, Los Angeles, California and formerly of Augherea, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his wife Ann, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Denis Stephenson, Los Angeles, California and formerly of Augherea, Longford. Denis is survived by his wife Ann, brothers Tom, Noel and Michael, sisters Anna Stephenson, Nell Clabby, Marie Conroy, Rita Yorke and Sheila O'Meara, brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place in Los Angeles. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Eddie (Edward) Regan, Newtownforbes, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Eddie (Edward) Regan, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Regan's Bar, Tara Street, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Martin and Sarah and his brothers Martin and Stephen and sister-in-law Angela.

Eddie will be forever remembered with love by his family, his wife and best friend Eileen, his son Darren, brothers Joe and John, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Christine and Bernadette, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and his many good neighbours and friends in Longford and in Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Eddie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, January 4 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 5 in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Longford, followed by burial in Kingscourt Cemetery, Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Laura Lynn Ireland c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please remember to practise social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

(Please Note: Golden Health Store, Grafton Court, Longford, will be closed all day Wednesday 05/01/2022)

Sr Mary Norbert Sorohan, Burnley, England / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 90 years in the loving care of her Community in the Franciscan Convent, on Saturday, January 1, 2022 of Sr Mary Norbert, Franciscan Convent, Burnley, England. Formerly Phyllis Sorohan, Dillagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Kate, brother Seamus, and sister Monica.

Sadly missed by her Franciscan Community, her brothers Pat, (Moynehall), John (Garrymore) and Joe (Dillagh), sisters Peggy Kenrick (Cork), Cora Gleeson (London), Brigid Kane (Dingins, Cavan), Rose McCahill (Dublin), Kathleen Enright (London), Pauline Donohoe (Oghill), Olive Maguire (Mullingar) and Ita Brennan (Dublin), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family. May she rest in Peace.

Sr Mary Norbert's Funeral will take place in Burnley at a later date.

Thomas (Tom) Brennan, Crannagh Beg, Drum & formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, January 2, of Thomas (Tom) Brennan, Crannagh Beg, Drum & formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, & his brothers Sean, Owen and Michael. Deeply regretted by his sons Paul and Neil, daughters Dinah and Gretta, granddaughters Traci and Tara, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Maureen (McGlone), brother Malachy and his extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning, January 5 to St Brigid’s Church, Drum for Mass of the resurrection at 11am, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery. Those who wish may line the route as a mark of respect.

Thomas's family are very conscious of the risks of Covid -19 therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and refrain from handshaking & hugging. Thomas's family are very grateful for your support at this difficult time.

Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her grandfather Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Orlene, loving father Michael, Andy, Keri, brothers Cathal and Cillian, sisters Brónagh and Gráinne. Grandparents Michael-John, Josephine and Beatrice, Uncles, Aunts, extended family, all the staff and students at St Clare's College, Ballyjamesduff and a wide circle of friends. May Saoirse's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence, Tuesday, January 4 from 4pm until 8pm. In order to comply with current guidelines hand shaking is not advised this is walk by only. House strictly private thereafter. Removal Wednesday, January 5 to St John The Baptist Church, Whitehall for 12.30 Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands, to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. Family flowers only.

Saoirse's Funeral Mass may be viewed on the link below https://whitehall-church.click2stream.com/

Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brother Joey. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Trisha, loving father David, brothers Luke, Bryan, Peter, sister Emma. Grandparents Johnny, Maureen, George and Imelda, uncles, aunts, extended family, The Hurling community and a wide circle of friends. May Shane's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, January 5 from 4pm until 8pm. In order to comply with current guidelines hand shaking is not advised this is walk by only. House strictly private thereafter. Removal on Thursday, January 6 to St Michael's Church for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions, which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands, to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary.

Shane's Funeral Mass may be viewed on the link below https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/

Michael Dolan, Sunnylawn, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred on Monday, January 3, of Michael Dolan, Sunnylawn, Stradermot, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents John & Mary and his brother Caimin. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Kay, daughters Sylvia & Ann (Kiernan), sons Miceal, Damien & Adrian, daughters-in-law Chinna, Rosa & Michelle, son-in-law Finbarr, his adored grandchildren Cristina, Mark, Martin, Adrian, Sinead, Fionn, Rónán, Clara, Eva, Fiachra, Oisín, Peadar, Caimin, Ruairí & Fionnuala; brothers Pat Joe (Ballinamore) & Edmund (Carrigallen), sisters Maura (Greystones), Dympna (Dublin) & Bernadette (Doogarry), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Thursday evening, January 6 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal from his home in Stradermot on Friday, January 7 to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

Michael's Funeral Mass will be available to view online at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face-coverings. House Private to family and close friends please.

Rose McGirl (née McCabe), Well Road, Ratoath, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully under the loving care of Newpark Care Centre, the Ward, Co. Dublin, on Sunday, January 2, of Rose McGirl (née McCabe) of Well Road, Ratoath and Finglas, Dublin and Cloone, Co Leitrim. Devoted wife of Leo and dearly loved mother of Aine and Fergal and grandmother of Kate. Predeceased by her sister Janie. Rose will be deeply mourned by her family, her sisters Bea and Annie and brothers Mick, Packie and Jim and her son-in-law Joe and daughter-in-law Michelle. Her vitality and generous spirit will be lovingly remembered by all of her family and her extended circle of neighbours and friends. Suaimhneas síoraí dá hanam uasal. May Rose Rest in Peace.

Rose's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, January 6 at 12 noon in the Holy Trinity Church, Ratoath, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Live streaming of the funeral mass can be viewed on Thursday morning at 12 noon by clicking on the following link https://live.ratoathparish.ie/

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu to the Capuchin Day Centre by clicking here.

The family would like to thank everyone for their support over the last few years. Please observe all Covid guidelines relating to social distancing and the wearing of face masks.



Michael Costello, Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Monday, January 3, of Michael Costello, Ardrum, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Alice, daughters Annemarie (Maguire), Brenda and Claire, son Michael (Jacquelyn), son-in-law James, grandchildren Olivia and Cillian, sister Margaret Raftery, (Drumshanbo), nieces Michelle, Dee and Sandra, nephews Paul and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Ballinamore N41TD62 on Wednesday, January 5 from 5pm to 9pm. Removal from his home on Thursday, January 6 for Funeral Mass in St Patrick’s Church Ballinamore at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid 19 guidelines with regard to handshaking, face coverings and observing social distancing at all times. Michael’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Muredach (Weedie) Walshe, Fenagh, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of his family and staff of Ballinamore Community nursing unit in his 96th year, on Monday, January 3, of Muredach (Weedie) Walshe, Fenagh, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary (Sissie), nee Maguire, his nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, Ballinamore on Tuesday evening, January 4 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, January 5 to St Mary's Church, Foxfield arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Please continue to comply with Covid 19 government guidelines with regard to social distancing,handshaking and face coverings.Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ballinamore community nursing unit patient comfort fund.

Martin Gibbons, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 29, of Martin Gibbons, Bromley, Kent, England and formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Peter, mother Gretta, sisters Carmel and Helen, brother Colm. Sadly missed by his soulmate and long-term partner, Jackie May, his sisters Gertie, Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie, Mary and Jacinta. Brothers Gérard, Joseph and Walter, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle and extended family. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;