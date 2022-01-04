Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Denis Stephenson, Los Angeles, California and formerly of Augherea, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his wife Ann, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Denis Stephenson, Los Angeles, California and formerly of Augherea, Longford. Denis is survived by his wife Ann, brothers Tom, Noel and Michael, sisters Anna Stephenson, Nell Clabby, Marie Conroy, Rita Yorke and Sheila O'Meara, brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, many relatives and friends.

A private funeral will take place in Los Angeles. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Johnny Donohue, Creevy, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Saturday, January 1, 2022 of Johnny Donohue, Creevy, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by his father Joe. Sadly missed by his mother Anne, brother Joe, sister-in-law Helen, nephew Cormac, nieces Ava and Aideen, uncle James Devine, aunt Catherine Cribbens relatives and all his good friends and neighbours. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home Barrack Street, Granard on Monday, January 3 from 5pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday, January 4 from Smith’s Funeral home to St Mary’s Church, Carra, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at 11.45am en route to St Mary’s Church, Carra for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, reposing at the funeral home will be walk through only. The family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

Bernard Charles Conlon, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Bernard Charles Conlon, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Patricia, one short month ago and his father Brian. Beloved father of Sophie and dear cherished son of Rose. Sadly missed by his daughter and mother, sister Elaine, mother-in-law Muriel, brothers in law Nick Murray, Richard and Brian Pullin, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, this Monday evening, January 3 for prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 4 at 11am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Bernard's funeral Mass will be streamed on St. Matthew's Church Facebook page. Those attending the Mass are asked to observe social distancing guidelines please. Private messages of condolence may be submitted here bernardremembered2021@gmail.com

Due to the ongoing Covid situation, the family have requested that the house remain strictly private during this sad and difficult time. Family flowers only, please.

Eddie (Edward) Regan, Newtownforbes, Longford / Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Eddie (Edward) Regan, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Regan's Bar, Tara Street, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Martin and Sarah and his brothers Martin and Stephen and sister-in-law Angela.

Eddie will be forever remembered with love by his family, his wife and best friend Eileen, his son Darren, brothers Joe and John, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Christine and Bernadette, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and his many good neighbours and friends in Longford and in Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Eddie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, January 4 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 5 in St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, Longford, followed by burial in Kingscourt Cemetery, Kingscourt, Co Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Laura Lynn Ireland c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please remember to practise social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

(Please Note: Golden Health Store, Grafton Court, Longford, will be closed all day Wednesday 05/01/2022)

Sr Mary Norbert Sorohan, Burnley, England / Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, aged 90 years in the loving care of her Community in the Franciscan Convent, on Saturday, January 1, 2022 of Sr Mary Norbert, Franciscan Convent, Burnley, England. Formerly Phyllis Sorohan, Dillagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her parents John and Mary Kate, brother Seamus, and sister Monica.

Sadly missed by her Franciscan Community, her brothers Pat, (Moynehall), John (Garrymore) and Joe (Dillagh), sisters Peggy Kenrick (Cork), Cora Gleeson (London), Brigid Kane (Dingins, Cavan), Rose McCahill (Dublin), Kathleen Enright (London), Pauline Donohoe (Oghill), Olive Maguire (Mullingar) and Ita Brennan (Dublin), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family. May she rest in Peace.

Sr Mary Norbert's Funeral will take place in Burnley at a later date.

Thomas (Tom) Brennan, Crannagh Beg, Drum & formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred on Sunday, January 2, of Thomas (Tom) Brennan, Crannagh Beg, Drum & formerly of Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Athlone, Roscommon / Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ann, & his brothers Sean, Owen and Michael. Deeply regretted by his sons Paul and Neil, daughters Dinah and Gretta, granddaughters Traci and Tara, sons in law, daughter in law, sister Maureen (McGlone), brother Malachy and his extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal from his residence on Wednesday morning, January 5 to St Brigid’s Church, Drum for Mass of the resurrection at 11am, followed by burial in Drum Cemetery. Those who wish may line the route as a mark of respect.

Thomas's family are very conscious of the risks of Covid -19 therefore request those attending the funeral to please follow all guidelines in regard to sanitizing, mask wearing and refrain from handshaking & hugging. Thomas's family are very grateful for your support at this difficult time.

Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her grandfather Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Orlene, loving father Michael, Andy, Keri, brothers Cathal and Cillian, sisters Brónagh and Gráinne. Grandparents Michael-John, Josephine and Beatrice, Uncles, Aunts, extended family, all the staff and students at St Clare's College, Ballyjamesduff and a wide circle of friends. May Saoirse's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence, Tuesday, January 4 from 4pm until 8pm. In order to comply with current guidelines hand shaking is not advised this is walk by only. House strictly private thereafter. Removal Wednesday, January 5 to St John The Baptist Church, Whitehall for 12.30 Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands, to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. Family flowers only.

Saoirse's Funeral Mass may be viewed on the link below https://whitehall-church.click2stream.com/

Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brother Joey. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Trisha, loving father David, brothers Luke, Bryan, Peter, sister Emma. Grandparents Johnny, Maureen, George and Imelda, uncles, aunts, extended family, The Hurling community and a wide circle of friends. May Shane's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, January 5 from 4pm until 8pm. In order to comply with current guidelines hand shaking is not advised this is walk by only. House strictly private thereafter. Removal on Thursday, January 6 to St Michael's Church for 11.30am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to Covid restrictions, which are still in place, those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands, to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary.

Shane's Funeral Mass may be viewed on the link below https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com/

Martin Gibbons, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 29, of Martin Gibbons, Bromley, Kent, England and formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by his father Peter, mother Gretta, sisters Carmel and Helen, brother Colm. Sadly missed by his soulmate and long-term partner, Jackie May, his sisters Gertie, Bernadette, Pauline, Leonie, Mary and Jacinta. Brothers Gérard, Joseph and Walter, nieces, nephews, aunt, uncle and extended family. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

