Deaths in Longford - Sunday, January 2, 2022

Bernard Charles Conlon, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Beaumont Hospital, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Bernard Charles Conlon, Darogue, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Patricia, one short month ago and his father Brian. Beloved father of Sophie and dear cherished son of Rose. Sadly missed by his daughter and mother, sister Elaine, mother-in-law Muriel, brothers in law Nick Murray, Richard and Brian Pullin, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, extended family and his many friends. Rest in Peace.

Removal to St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, this Monday evening, January 3 for prayers at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, January 4 at 11am followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Bernard's funeral Mass will be streamed on St. Matthew's Church Facebook page. Those attending the Mass are asked to observe social distancing guidelines please. Private messages of condolence may be submitted here bernardremembered2021@gmail.com

Due to the ongoing Covid situation, the family have requested that the house remain strictly private during this sad and difficult time. Family flowers only, please.

Elizabeth (Lily) Ballesty (née Riggs), Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Longford / Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in the company of her loving family, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Elizabeth (Lily) Ballesty, Main Street, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly , Ballyglass, Rathconrath, Co Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband John. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary and Patricia and her sons Jim, Michael and Tom, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nieces, nephews and good friends and neighbours in Westmeath and Longford. Rest in Peace.

Removal from her home on Sunday, January 2 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for 6pm. (walk through only). Funeral Mass at 12 noon on Monday, December 3 in St Matthew's Church, Milltown, Rathconrath, Co Westmeath. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with current guidelines and in order to keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and wear a mask. The family appreciates your cooperation and support at this sad time. House private please.

Linda Craig (née Burns), Rosses Point, Sligo / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of all the special and dedicated staff of the North West Hospice Sligo, on Saturday, January 1, 2022 of Linda Craig, Rosses Point, Co Sligo and formerly of Fernmount, Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by her sister Susan. Deeply mourned by her husband Ian, son Jonah, daughters Lydia, Eva and Rachel, her parents Ivan and Joy Burns (Granard), sisters Yvonne and Alison, brother Mark, Ian's parents Charlie and Edie Craig (Raheny, Dublin), sister-in-law Catherine, brothers-in-law Ted and Colm, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and great friends. At Rest.

Linda will be reposing in the family home on this Sunday, January 2 from 1.30pm until 5pm for family and close friends. Funeral to arrive at Rosses Point Church of Ireland for service at 12 noon with committal service in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 3.30pm. Funeral Service will be livestreamed on https://brennanfuneraldirectors.ie/

Funeral cortege will leave the family home and travel via Rosses Point national school, the journey taken so often by Linda, and on to church and after the service the cortege will travel to Cavan via Longford and Granard. The family would like to thank everyone that has given so much support to them over the last few months.

Please adhere to Covid-19 regulations and wear a mask in the family home or attending the church service. The family would also like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this very difficult time. No flowers by request please, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice Sligo.

Eddie (Edward) Regan, No 3 Castle Glen, Newtownforbes, Longford / Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, on Friday, December 31, 2021 of Eddie (Edward) Regan, No 3 Castle Glen, Newtownforbes, Longford and formerly of Regan's Bar, Tara Street, Dublin. He is predeceased by his parents Martin and Sarah and his brothers Martin and Stephen.

Eddie will be forever remembered with love by his family, his wife and best friend Eileen, his son Darren, brothers Joe and John, sister Kathleen, sisters-in-law Christine and Bernadette, cousins, nephews, nieces, and his many good neighbours and friends in Longford and in Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Mary Lynch (née Burke), Knappogue, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, December 30, of Mary Lynch (née Burke), Knappogue, Clondra, Longford and formerly of Shrule, Co Galway. Predeceased by her husband Frank, daughter-in-law Delys, sisters Nancy, Sr. Catherine and Phil and by her brother Ulick.

Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughters Elizabeth Dolan (Clare), Bernadette Sargeant (London), Margaret (London) and Marie Tobin (Knappogue), sons Tom (London) and Francis (Knappogue), sisters Nora Carroll and Brid Kelly, sons-in-law, grandchildren Lana, Eoin, Cormac, Sean and Kerrie, great-grandchildren Cathal, Freddie, Oisín and Issy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home (walk through only) on Saturday, January 1 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Brendan’s Church, Clondra, on Sunday, January 2 at 1.30pm, interment afterwards in Drumlish Cemetery.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Hospice, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House private, please.

Hugh Quinn, Drimure, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, on Thursday, December 30, of Hugh Quinn, Drimure, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Denis and Annie. Hugh will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brother Denis, good friend Kate, dog Cassie, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home (walk through only) on Sunday, January 2 from 4pm concluding with prayers at 6pm. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, on Monday, January 3 at 11am, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. So as to keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to mask wearing and social distancing protocols.

Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Saoirse Corrigan, Whitehall, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her grandfather Michael. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Orlene, loving father Michael, Andy, Keri, brothers Cathal and Cillian, sisters Brónagh and Gráinne. Grandparents Michael-John, Josephine and Beatrice, Uncles, Aunts, extended family, all the staff and students at St Clare's College, Ballyjamesduff and a wide circle of friends.

May Saoirse's gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, December 31, of Shane Gilchrist, No. 1 Cionn Torc, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by his brother Joey. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Trisha, loving father David, brothers Luke, Bryan, Peter, sister Emma. Grandparents Johnny, Maureen, George and Imelda, uncles, aunts, extended family, The Hurling community and a wide circle of friends. May Shane's gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Patrick (Patsy) Conlon, Killinure, Glasson, Westmeath



The death occurred, unexpectedly, on Friday, December 31, of Patrick (Patsy) Conlon, Killinure, Glasson, Westmeath. Sadly missed by his loving wife Betty (née Barron), brother Michael, sisters-in-law Catherine and Phyllis, brothers-in-law Paddy and John, cousins, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, in-laws, relatives and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Monday morning, January 3 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tubberclaire (via his residence) to arrive for private Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Patsy's Funeral Mass will be private for family members only. The family would like to thank you for your support at this sad time.

James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, December 30, of James Maguire, Chapel Road, Arva, Cavan. Beloved husband of Margaret and dear father of Enda, Seamus, Gráinne Murphy and Aoife, Son-in- law Alan, daughter-in-law Sharon and Aoife’s partner Adam, adored grandchildren Emma, Leah , Jake, Grace, brother Vincent and his sisters Helen Clarke, Alice Donohoe, Tess Maguire and Ann Mc Donald (England), his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Sunday, January 2 from 6pm to 8pm, removal on Monday morning, January 3 to Sacred Heart Church, Arva, arriving for 11 am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards in Coronea Cemetery. May He Rest In Peace.

Martin Gibbons, Ballinafad, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, after a short illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, December 29, of Martin Gibbons, Bromley, Kent, England and formerly of Ballinafad, Strokestown, Co Roscommon. Son of the late Peter and Gretta Gibbons. May he rest in peace. Funeral arrangements later.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;