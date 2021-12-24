Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 24, 2021

Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'' , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Blackrock Clinic, on Thursday, December 23, of Helen Quinn (née McDermott), ''Sonas'' , Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by her mother Nellie and by her father Joe. Helen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, husband John, daughters Emma and Aoife, sons John and Diarmuid, brother Gerard, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law. relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace. House private please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Judy Donlon, Kildangan Manor, Kildangan, Kildare / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at her home, on Thursday, December 23, of Judy Donlon, Kildangan Manor, Kildangan, Kildare / Granard, Longford. Deeply regretted by her housemates, Mary, Babs & Ann. All staff who worked with Judy and all her friends in the Muiriosa Foundation. May She Rest In Peace.

Arriving to St Peter & Paul s Church, Monasterevin on Sunday, December 26 for 11.30am Mass. Interment afterwards in St Evin's Cemetery. Judy's Mass can be viewed on the Monasterevin Parish webcam. http://www.monasterevinparish.ie/ . Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing and mask wearing.

Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ganly, Lissaquill, Tang, Ballymahon, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, December 22, of Patrick Joseph (Paddy) Ganly, Lissaquill, Tang, Ballymahon, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Annie and William, his sister Nuala Newman and his brothers Tommy and Joe. Paddy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his brother Bernard, sisters Betty Igoe, Maureen Dillon and Sheila Keogh. Brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass on Friday, December 24 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception Tang followed by Burial in Drumraney Cemetery. A live stream of the Funeral mass will be available on Tang Parish Facebook page. Ar dheis De ar a anam dilis.



George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 22, of George Crawford, Annaghmaconway, Cloone, Leitrim. Predeceased by his sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by his brother Tom and sister-in-law Margaret (Birmingham), nephews Shane and Enda Tiernan, Kenneth and Thomas Crawford and niece Caroline Crawford, extended family, relatives and his many neighbours and friends.May his Gentle soul rest in peace.

George’s remains will arrive at St. Mary's Church, Cloone via Drumbore Rd and Annaghmaconway for Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 28 at 12 noon, followed by burial in the local cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchtv.ie/cloone.html

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

Annie Carty (née Gately), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon / Dysart, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, December 22, of Annie Carty (née Gately), Cloontuskert, Lanesboro, Roscommon and formerly of Garrynagran, Dysart, Ballyforan, Co Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, sister of the late James and much loved mother to Mary Quinn (Corlea, Killoe), Eileen O’Hara (Cloontuskert), Ena Sweeney (Cartron, Strokestown) and Sean (Cloontuskert). She will be very sadly missed by her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren Kelsey and Alex, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, many friends and good neighbours. May Annie rest in peace.

Reposing at Smyth’s Funeral Home, Roscommon on Thursday evening, December 23 from 6.30pm until 8pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague arriving at 8.30pm. In accordance with guidelines, this will be walked through only please. Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 24 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link below. The Carty family very much appreciates your support at this time.

Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 12 noon on Friday by CLICKING HERE.

PJ Reilly, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, December 21, of PJ Reilly, Enaghan, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by his parents. PJ will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Rose (nee Brady), son Martin, daughter Majella, sisters Bridget Swansborough (Surrey, U.K.) and Eileen Woolley (Surrey, U.K.), daughter-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren Isabelle, William, Senan, Charlotte and Isla, brother-in-law John Brady (Berneyhill, Gowna), niece Melissa, nephew Patrick, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Mass of the Resurrection on Friday, December 24 in the Church of the Holy Family, Gowna, at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be streamed LIVE HERE. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o M.J. Dolan Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private, please.

