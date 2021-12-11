Deaths in Longford - Saturday, December 11, 2021

Margaret Kilroy (née Moran), Mullingar, Westmeath / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, in the care of staff at Newbrook Nursing Home, on Friday, December 10, of Margaret Kilroy (née Moran), Newbrook Nursing Home and late of Mullingar and Lanesboro. Loving mother of Olivia (Melbourne), adored Granny of Aaron, Sophie and Theo and mother-in-law of Phil. Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces (especially Janette and Patricia), nephews, relatives and many exceptionally loyal friends. Predeceased by her husbands Sean Kilroy and Marty McNally and baby infant Elaine, by her sisters Hannah and Sr Evelyn, by her brothers Fr Pat, Phonsie and John. May Margaret Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, December 13 at 11am in the Cathedral of Christ the King Mullingar followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 1.30pm. The Mass may be viewed live on www.mullingarparish.ie Messages of condolence may be paid to Margaret's family on Obituaries at www.gilsenanfuneralhome.ie

Jim Williamson, Main Street, Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the presence of his son, under the care of the staff at St James' Hospital, on Thursday, December 9, of Jim Williamson (Pharmacist), Main Street, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Sandra and parents Eileen and Ted. Deeply missed by his son Jack, sister Patricia, ex-wife Maura, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Special gratitude to the staff of Cavan General, Beaumont, St Luke's and St James' Hospitals and Esker Lodge Nursing Home, who tirelessly cared for Jim throughout his 15 years battle with prostate cancer. He will be missed by masses and remembered in perpetuity.

Jim will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan, on Sunday, December 12, open to the public from 5-8pm. Removal the following morning, Monday, December 13 at 11am, with procession via route Killeshandra-Carrigallen-Arva, allowing people who wish to stand out. Funeral Mass taking place in Sacred Heart Church Arvagh at 12pm with cremation to follow in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan at 2pm.

House Private, please. No flowers, please, donations in lieu of flowers to St Luke's and St James' Hospitals, if so desired. The funeral mass can be viewed live on the following link (link to follow). Please continue to comply with Covid 19 government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

Julia Kiernan (née Mollaghan), Bower Villas, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Tearmainn Bhride nursing home, Brideswell, on Wednesday, December 8, of Julia Kiernan (née Mollaghan), Bower Villas, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly of Drumlish, Co Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and daughter Linda. She will be sadly missed by her loving sons Raymond and Donald, her brothers, Pete (England) and Danny (Australia), in-laws, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends (especially Susan). May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Requiem mass on Saturday morning, December 11 in St Mary's Church, Athlone at 10.30am, followed by private cremation in Lakelands crematorium, Cavan.

For those unable to attend or just wish to Livestream Julia's Funeral Mass, please use the parish website link below on Saturday at 10-30am: https://www.churchservices.tv/athlonestmarys

Julia's family are very mindful of the risk of spreading Covid-19, and those attending the funeral are respectfully requested to observe social distancing, wear a face covering at all times and avoid shaking hands and hugging. The family would like to thank you for your support at this sad time.

Bernadette (Berni) Regan (née McHugh), Cloone, High Road, Kinlough, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at the North West Hospice, surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday, December 9, of Bernadette (Berni) Regan (née McHugh), Cloone, High Road, Kinlough, Leitrim. Beloved wife and soul mate of Barbour, adored mother of Tara, Aoife and Keely, much-loved nanny of Levi, Zack and Sienna, son-in-law Ricky. Will be sadly missed by her mother Gertie, mother-in-law Mae, her sisters Veronica, Denise and Theresa, brother Anthony, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at her late residence on Friday, December 10 from 2pm - 8pm, Saturday, December 11 from 2pm - 6pm. Removal to Church of Ireland, Kinlough, Sunday, December 12 for 11.30am funeral service. Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium immediately following the funeral service. Due to Covid restrictions, the church will be restricted to family and close friends. Please follow Covid guidelines at all times.

House strictly private to family and close friends on morning of funeral. Those who would like to show their support to Berni's family may do so along the roadside as the funeral cortège travels to the Church on Sunday morning for 11.30am service. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo. Words of sympathy can be left by the traditional manner.

Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), Lanesboro, Longford / Letterkenny, Donegal



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at Galway University Hospital, on Wednesday, December 8, of Mary O'Reilly (née Murray), Greengardens, Lanesboro, Co Longford and Castlebane Road, Letterkenny, Co Donegal. Predeceased by her father Charlie and brother Andrew. Mary will be sadly missed and remembered with love her family, husband Michael, daughters Ann-marie and Louise, sons Declan and David, mother Maeve, sisters Ann, Carol, Angela, Dee and Fiona, brothers Martin, Cathal, Eugene and Michael, grandchildren Daniel, Katelyn, Ruby, Ned, Penny, Brogan and Lauren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, December 10 from 7pm concluding with prayers at 9pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Saturday, December 11 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, interment afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please click here

To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The Family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. House private to family and friends only please.

Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, November 6, of Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Leo and Mary, his sister Ann Flanagan and his brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean (Ardagh) and Leo (Dublin), his sisters Marie Dempsey (Manchester) and Gemma Leahy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Betty and Margaret, brother-in-law Joe, special nephew Ray and good friend Miguel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest in peace.

Reposing in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, on Friday, December 10 from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Saturday, December 11 from his home at Killin Mills leaving at 11.45am to arrive at St. Brigid's Church, Ardagh, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon which will take place privately and will be confined to family members and close neighbours only. Burial of ashes afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

To keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family appreciates your support and consideration at this time. House private to family and neighbours please.

Laurie Marie Reilly (née Doorley), Killycasson, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at The Mater Hospital Dublin, on Wednesday, December 8, of Laurie Marie Reilly (née Doorley), Killycasson, Loughduff, Cavan. Dearly loved wife of Terry, and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters Monica and Pauline (Graham), son Sean (Janice), grandchildren Joe, James, Alice, Adam and Cara, brother Laurance (Teresa), Roscommon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in Peace.

Reposing at Finnegans Funeral Home Dublin Road, Cavan this Saturday evening, December 11 from 5.30pm until 7pm. Removal on Sunday, December 12 to arrive at St Joseph's Church Loughduff for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Loughduff cemetery. Family Flowers only Please. In accordance with HSE & Government guidelines please adhere to social distancing rules. House strictly private please. Family flowers only.

Konrad J Tutorski, 1 Deerpark, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 of Konrad J Tutorski, 1 Deerpark, Kenagh, Longford and late of Wloclawek, Kujawsko-Pomorski, Poland. He will be missed by his ex-wife Jolanta Warecka-Tutorska, daughter Marlena, son Jay, his brother Wieslaw, in-laws, granddaughters Maja, Milani and Emily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, December 11 at 10am in Corpus Christi Church, Connaught Gardens, Athlone, Co Westmeath.

