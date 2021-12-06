Deaths in Longford - Monday, December 6, 2021

Celine Fallon (née Greene), Carrowmanagh, Longford, N39 E2P6



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 of Celine Fallon (née Greene), Carrowmanagh, Longford, and formerly of Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, County Longford. Predeceased by her husband Patrick, her parents Kathleen and Harry, sisters Colette and Anne and brothers Harry and Pat.

Deeply regretted and dearly missed by her loving family Mark, Regina and Deirdre, daughter-in-law Catherine, sons-in-law Maurice and Steven, grandchildren Nicole, Tara, Kaitlyn, Evan, Lauren, Daire, Caoimhe and Diarmaid, brothers Pete, Tom and Mike, sisters Helen, Marie and Olive, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, aunts, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her family home at Carrowmanagh this Sunday evening, December 5 from 5pm until 8pm and on Monday evening, December 6 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning December 7 to Saint Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery.

Mass will be streamed live, go to https://www.churchtv.ie/lanesborough and click on live stream. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to government guidelines and adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Mary Ellen Corr (née Clarke), Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 of Mary Ellen Corr (née Clarke), Kilnashee, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jack, sons Micháel and Oliver. Will be sadly missed by her sons Seán, Kieran, Cyril, Aidan, David and Declan, daughters Chrissie Kenny (Aghavas), Monica Carr (Maynooth) and Olivia Walsh (Kilnashee), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Funeral mass at 12 noon on Monday, December 6 in St Mary's Church Drumlish. Burial afterwards in the new cemetery. To stream the mass live please click on this link. House strictly private, family flowers only please. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, County Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Lucy, infant brother Charles and brother-in-law John Vaughan.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Vaughan (London), Elizabeth (Dublin) and Brigid Warburton (Dublin), brothers Jimmy, Finbar and Sylvester, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his special friends in Canada The McVicker family - Marieanne, Barry and Tina, who looked after him so well over a long number of years and a large circle of friends here and in Canada. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 6 at 9.30pm Irish time, in Vancouver. The Mass will be streamed live, log on to Live-Stream | Holy Rosary Cathedral Burial will take place on Tuesday, December 7 in Chilliwack, Vancouver. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Brian Murray, Maryfield Nursing Home Athenry, Galway and formerly Clonfin, Ballinalee and Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Maryfield Nursing Home, on Friday, December 3, 2021 of Brian Murray, Maryfield Nursing Home Athenry, Galway and formerly Clonfin,Ballinalee and Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Lily and son Frankie. Sadly missed by his sons Bernie, Michael and John, daughters Chrissy and Mary and their partners, daughters-in-law, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Sunday, December 5 from 5pm to 7pm, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations.

Funeral Mass on Monday, December 6 at St Mary’s Church, Granard, at 12 noon followed by Christian burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Monday morning at 11.45am on route to St Mary’s Church, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. Brian’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard



Frances Monahan (née Connaughton), Ballinagall, Granard, Longford / Oldcastle, Meath



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, on Friday, December 3, 2021 of Frances Monahan (née Connaughton), Ballinagall, Granard, Longford and formerly of Ballinacree, Oldcastle, Co Meath. Predeceased by her dear husband Richard. Loving mother of Helen and Claire. Frances will be deeply missed by her heartbroken family, brothers Sean, Alo, Brendan and Finian, sons-in-law Francesco and Fintan, grandchildren Charlotte and Cian, sister-in-law Geraldine, brother-in-law Noel, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Monday, December 6 from 5pm to 7pm adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, December 7 at St Mary’s Church, Granard, at 12 noon, followed by Christian burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at Barrack Street, Granard, on Tuesday morning at 11.45am on route to St Mary’s Church, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation. Frances’ family would like for those who knew her to light a candle or say a prayer for Frances in the coming days. House private please. Frances’ Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Brian Thomas McCormack, Gortgallon, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and in the exceptional care of the wonderful staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 of Brian Thomas McCormack, Gortgallon, Ballyleague, Co Roscommon.

Predeceased by his granddaughter baby Caoimhe, his parents James and Frances, sister Kathleen, brother David and nephew Ronan. Devoted husband and best friend to Maura; sadly missed by his heartbroken children Neville, Rachel, Breiffni and Mary, sons-in-law Eoin and Wayne, and daughters-in-law Aisling and Arlene; adored grandad of Caila, Cian, Annah, Orin, Mia, Faye, Charlie, Caelan and Luke; fondly remembered by his brothers John, Jim, Pat and Bob, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Brian rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Gortgallon (Eircode N39 AD63) on Sunday afternoon, December 5 from 2pm until 5pm. In accordance with guidelines, this will be walk through only please. Removal from his home on Monday morning, December 6 at 11.40am arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Féileacáin by CLICKING HERE The McCormack family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that the funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live at 12 noon on Monday, December 6 by clicking here. House private on Monday morning please.

Kathleen O'Reilly (née Donohue), Drumersnaw, Lisney, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the staff of medical 1 at the General Hospital Cavan, on Saturday, December 4, 2021 of Kathleen O'Reilly (née Donohue), Drumersnaw, Lisney, Loughduff, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Sadly missed by her family Maria, Thomas, Ursula, son in law Noel, special Nanny to her precious grandchildren Maeve, Cara, Tom and Liam, her sisters Eileen Maguire, Arva and Hannah Farrelly, Gortermone, brothers in law, nieces and extended family, friends and neighbours. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home Kilcogy Village on Sunday, December 5 from 4pm with prayers at 6pm. Removal from her home on Monday morning, December 6 arriving St Joseph's Church, Loughduff for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Link: https://vimeo.com/653263195

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. House strictly private at all times please. No flowers please.

