Deaths in Longford - Friday, December 3, 2021

Frank O'Reilly, Knockloughlin, Longford, N39 NW94



The death occurred, peacefully, on Thursday, December 2, 2021 of Frank O'Reilly, Knockloughlin, Longford, N39 NW94. Predeceased by his parents Bernard and Eileen and his brother Michael (Ardagh). Frank will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his wife Geraldine (nee Kiernan), daughter Martha Duffy (Drumlish), sons Bernard (London), Padraig and Franklin, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Kathryn, brothers John (U.S.A.), Brian, Seamus and Patrick (Farragh), sisters Bridget King (Sligo) and Annamary Dolan (Kenagh), grandchildren John, Anna and Éabha, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Friday, December 3 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. The funeral cortege will leave his residence (Knockloughlin, Longford -N39NW94) at 10.30am on Saturday, December 4 proceeding via Kiernan’s Forge to arrive at St. Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. The Mass will be streamed live on: www.longfordparish.com . Interment afterwards in Cullyfad Cemetery (N39CD39). To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to government guidelines.

House private please. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to “Mary’s Meals”, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Eileen Farrell (née O'Connell), Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Longford / Valentia Island, Kerry



The death occurred on Thursday, December 2, 2021 of Eileen Farrell (née O'Connell), Tullyvrane, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly of Valentia Island, Kerry. Predeceased by her husband Luke, her sisters Catherine and Mary and by her brother John. Eileen will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her daughter Deirdre McLoughlin (Dublin), sons Paraig (U.S.A.) and Colm (Lanesboro), son-in-law Ronan, daughters-in-law Suzanne and Monica, grandchildren Mark, Sarah, Luke, Aidan, Margot, Rory and Tom sisters Christina Kennelly and Noreen McCormack, brother Michael, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, December 4 from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm on Sunday, December 5 in St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro, interment afterwards in Rathcline Cemetery. To keep everyone safe please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, Longford , c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Ellen Mary (Nellie) Small (née Tynan), St Alban’s, England and formerly, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in England, on Friday, November 5, 2021 of Ellen Mary (Nellie) Small (née Tynan), St Alban’s, England and formerly, Granard, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Christy. Nellie will be sadly missed and always remembered by her daughters Margaret, Christine, Elizabeth, Ellen and Anne, sisters Eilish and Sarah, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sons-in-law , nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.May She Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass takes place on Saturday, December 4 at St Mary’s Church Granard, at 12 noon followed by Christian burial in Granardkill Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home at Barrack Street, Granard on Saturday morning at 11.45am en route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect. Nellie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard

Mary Boyle (née Murphy), Tullybawn, Aghacashel, Leitrim, N41 R727



The death occurred, suddenly at her home, on Wednesday, December 1 of Mary Boyle (née Murphy), Tullybawn, Aghacashel, Leitrim, N41 R727. Predeceased by her loving husband Terence Joe, daughter Philomena and her brother Sean. Deeply regretted by her sons Terence (Aghacashel), Gerard (Bornacoola), daughters Christina McGourty (Kiltubrid), Breege McGovern (Ballinamore), daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her beloved grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Helen Cullen (Drumshanbo), brother Joey (U.K.) brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and her many friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday and Thursday evening, December 1 and 2 from 6pm to 10pm. Removal on Friday, December 3 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times. The mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/aughnasheelin . Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Patrick Rehill, Drumcroman, Ballinamore, Leitrim, N41 E2T8 / Ballyhaise, Cavan



The death occurred, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Patrick Rehill, Drumcroman, Ballinamore, Leitrim, N41 E2T8 / Ballyhaise, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Josephine, brothers Joe and Frank, sister Anne and his beloved son Séan. Pat will be sadly missed by the mother of his children Tina McLoughlin, daughters Catherine (Paul), Clare (Pete) and son Michael (Nathalia), his brothers John P, Tom and Anthony, sisters Mae, Kathleen, Helena and Maria, his beloved grandchildren Finn, Frank, Maya, Lorcan, Aoife and Patrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday, December 1 and 2 from 4pm to 8pm. A one way system will operate from Kiltyhugh via Corraleehan Rd. Removal on Friday, December 3 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.Please adhere to covid guidelines at all times. The Mass can be viewed online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Mary Lynch (née Geraghty), Blacksod, Belmullet, Mayo / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home in Coventry, UK surrounded by her family, aged 83 years old, on Thursday, November 18, 2021 of Mary Lynch (nee Geraghty), Coventry, UK and formerly Blacksod Belmullet, Co Mayo and Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of Seamus and much-loved mother, grandmother and sister. May Mary Rest in Peace.

A celebration of Mary's life will take place in St Feichin's Church, Fore, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath on Saturday, December 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations in Mary's memory may be sent directly to Alzheimer’s Society ( www.alzheimers.org.uk )

Please adhere to Public Health Guidelines in relation to Covid-19. Those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands and to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. The funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, County Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Lucy, infant brother Charles and brother-in-law John Vaughan.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Vaughan (London), Elizabeth (Dublin) and Brigid Warburton (Dublin), brothers Jimmy, Finbar and Sylvester, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his special friends in Canada The McVicker family - Marieanne, Barry and Tina, who looked after him so well over a long number of years and a large circle of friends here and in Canada. May He Rest In Peace.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Funeral Arrangements Later.

