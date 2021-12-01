Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Bertie Mills, Clonbrin, Abbeyshrule, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly, in the care of Tullamore Regional Hospital, in his 87th year, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Bertie Mills, Clonbrin, Abbeyshrule, Longford. Dearly loved husband of Edré (née Waters) and loving dad of Jennifer Miller (Cork), Barbara Thompson (Longford) and Neville. Sadly missed by grandchildren Ross, Zara, Stuart, Ceri, Jack and Steven, sons-in-law Alan and Ashley, daughter-in-law Anne, his brother James (Clondalken), brother-in-law John Waters and a wide circle of friends and neighbours. The family request that the house and funeral remain strictly private please. The family appreciates all kind words and condolences at this difficult time.

Bertie's funeral cortege will leave his home this Thursday morning, December 2 at 11.15am to arrive at Taghshinny Church at 12 noon, via Abbeyshrule and Colehill. Burial will take place afterwards in Carrickedmond graveyard. Family flowers only, please.

Philip Patrick Kiernan, Crott, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly in his home, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Philip Patrick Kiernan, Crott, Moyne, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Bernard and Margaret, brothers John and James and sister Mary Ellen. Philip will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, cousins and by his good friends and neighbours. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Philip.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, December 1 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral mass on Thursday, December 2 in St Francis Xavier's Church, Moyne at 11am, followed with burial in Legga Cemetery.

Please remember to practice social distancing at all times, there will be no handshaking and please wear a face covering.

Charles (Chassie) Clarke, Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully at his home, on Monday, November 29, 2021 of Charles (Chassie) Clarke, Clonlohan, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Charlie and Molly and his brother Patsy. Sadly missed by his sister Marion (O'Reilly), brother James,brother in law, sisters in law. nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy (N39W1D6) on Tuesday, November 30 from 6pm with prayers at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 1 at 12noon in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House Private Please. No Flowers Please. Please adhere to the current government Covid guidelines.

Patrick Rehill, Drumcroman, Ballinamore, Leitrim, N41 E2T8 / Ballyhaise, Cavan



The death occurred, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Patrick Rehill, Drumcroman, Ballinamore, Leitrim, N41 E2T8 / Ballyhaise, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Josephine, brothers Joe and Frank, sister Anne and his beloved son Séan. Pat will be sadly missed by the mother of his children Tina McLoughlin, daughters Catherine (Paul), Clare (Pete) and son Michael (Nathalia), his brothers John P, Tom and Anthony, sisters Mae, Kathleen, Helena and Maria, his beloved grandchildren Finn, Frank, Maya, Lorcan, Aoife and Patrick, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday and Thursday, December 1 and 2 from 4pm to 8pm. A one way system will operate from Kiltyhugh via Corraleehan Rd. Removal on Friday, December 3 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh cemetery.Please adhere to covid guidelines at all times. The Mass can be viewed online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Louis Quinn, Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 of Louis Quinn, Drumlonan, Ballinamore, Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers Fr. Michéal & John Gerard. He will be sadly missed by his wife Josie, sons John & Michael, daughter Mary, daughters-in-law Paula & Maeve, son-in-law Eamonn, beloved grandchildren Aisling, Louis, Colton, Olivia & Alannah, brother Thomas, sisters Mary, Ann, Angela & Noeleen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore on Wednesday evening, December 1 from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from his home in Drumlonan on Thursday morning, December 2 to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Oughteragh cemetery, Ballinamore. House private please. Mass may be viewed on line at www.churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Please continue to comply with Covid 19 Government guidelines with regard to social distancing, handshaking and face coverings.

Mary Lynch (née Geraghty), Blacksod, Belmullet, Mayo / Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully at her home in Coventry, UK surrounded by her family, aged 83 years old, on Thursday, November 18, 2021 of Mary Lynch (nee Geraghty), Coventry, UK and formerly Blacksod Belmullet, Co Mayo and Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of Seamus and much-loved mother, grandmother and sister. May Mary Rest in Peace.

A celebration of Mary's life will take place in St Feichin's Church, Fore, Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath on Saturday, December 4 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers please, donations in Mary's memory may be sent directly to Alzheimer’s Society ( www.alzheimers.org.uk )

Please adhere to Public Health Guidelines in relation to Covid-19. Those attending the funeral are asked to refrain from shaking hands and to continue to wear face masks and to observe social distancing where necessary. The funeral mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.https://www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

Mary Dolan (née Skelly), Swords, Dublin / Portmarnock, Dublin / Colehill, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of Martin's Ward, Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 29, 2021 of Mary Dolan (née Skelly), formerly of Colehill in the parish of Carrickedmond, Co Longford and late of Portmarnock and River Valley, Swords, Dublin. Mary is very sadly missed by her children Niamh, Michael, Sinead and Martin, by their partners and by her grandchildren Eric, Owen, Ciara and Molly. Loved and remembered by brothers Liam and Mike, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, her nieces and nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock, on Tuesday, November 30 from 3pm to 5pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, December 1 to St Finian's Church, Rivervalley, Swords, for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by private cremation service. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, can be made, if desired to Dogs Trust at https://www.dogstrust.ie/

Those who would like to view the service online can do so by clicking on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/Camera/st-finians-river-valley-parish

Messages of condolence may be sent in the traditional manner. The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The funeral home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Claire Beirne (née Lennon), Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at Sligo General Hospital, on Sunday, November 28, 2021 of Claire Beirne (nee Lennon), Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Co Longford and formerly Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Dermot and dear mother to Aaron, sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son , mother Helen, father Joe, brother Ralph, sisters Ruth Gorman, Michelle, Charlene McDermott and Tara, mother in law Mena, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Claire Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass for Claire will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 1 at 12 noon in St Michael’s Church, Bornacoola, followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. Following Claire’s Funeral Mass there will be an opportunity to meet the family, walk through only in the Church. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Patient Comfort Fund, St. Patrick’s Hospital Carrick on Shannon c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. House private to family please.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Claire’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in Church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Claire’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Lakelands Crematorium livestream password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, County Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Lucy, infant brother Charles and brother-in-law John Vaughan.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Vaughan (London), Elizabeth (Dublin) and Brigid Warburton (Dublin), brothers Jimmy, Finbar and Sylvester, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his special friends in Canada The McVicker family - Marieanne, Barry and Tina, who looked after him so well over a long number of years and a large circle of friends here and in Canada. May He Rest In Peace.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Gerard (Gerry), beloved husband of Helena and dear father of Paul, Gráinne and Róisín and a devoted grandfather of Kieran Óg and Aodhla. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Stephen, brothers Noel and Vinny, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening, November 29 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on Tuesday morning, November 30 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Gerard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning, November 30 by following the LINK. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

To sign up for the FREE Longford Leader daily newsletter CLICK HERE or on the image below;