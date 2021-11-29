Deaths in Longford - Monday, November 29, 2021

Claire Beirne (née Lennon), Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at Sligo General Hospital, on Sunday, November 28, 2021 of Claire Beirne (nee Lennon), Eddercloone, Bornacoola, Co Longford and formerly Kiltykeary, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Dermot and dear mother to Aaron, sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son , mother Helen, father Joe, brother Ralph, sisters Ruth Gorman, Michelle, Charlene McDermott and Tara, mother in law Mena, brothers-in-law, sisters in law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Claire Rest in Peace. House private, please. House private, please. Funeral arrangements later.

Michael John Faughnan, Fearnaught, Annaduff, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, November 28, 2021 of Michael John Faughnan, Fearnaught, Aughamore, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim (ex An Post). Beloved husband of Maura and father of Tomás, Nora, Peadar, Martin and John, his brother T.P., his twin sister Monica (New York), son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Deidre, Anne and Michelle, his thirteen adoring grandchildren, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Michael John Rest in Peace Funeral Mass for Michael John will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 30 at 12 noon in St Mary’s Church, Annaduff, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to North West Hospice or Cancer Care West c/o McGowan Funeral Directors, Dromod. House private to family please.

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Michael John’s funeral is restricted to 50% capacity in church. For safety, please observe social distancing, wearing masks and no shaking hands. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Michael John’s Funeral Mass may be viewed via the following link; https://m.facebook.com/McGowan-Funeral-Directors-104072097826141/?ref=bookmarks

Kathleen Campbell (née Smyth), Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Saturday, November 27, 2021 of Kathleen Campbell (née Smyth), Cloonmacart, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Hughie and Bridget Smyth, sister Margaret (Maguire) Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, sisters Mary Rose (Reilly) Belmullet, Noleen (McIlroy) Whitehall, Tarmonbarry, sisters-in-laws, brothers-in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Kathleen will repose this Monday evening, November 29 in Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford, from 6pm followed by prayers at 8pm. Walk through only, please. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 30 in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, at 1pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. The funeral Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.drumlishparish.ie . The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. House private at all times, please.

James (Jimmy) Kennedy, Lettreen, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his family at Mullingar General Hospital and previously in the exceptional loving care of Sinead and staff at Cloverhill Nursing Home, Roscommon, on Friday, November 26, 2021 of James (Jimmy) Kennedy, Lettreen, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his loving family, wife Anne, sons Seamus, Declan and Marcus, daughter Annette, daughters-in-law Serena, Gemma and Deirdre, son-in-law Aidan, his ten grandchildren, brothers Padraig, Vincent, Mark and Kenneth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home on Sunday, November 28 from 5pm until 7pm, with walk through only. Removal to the Parish Church on Monday, November 29 for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Those attending the funeral please continue to adhere to covid regulations by refraining from hand shaking and continue to wear face masks. Those wishing to view Jimmy's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Mass will also be broadcast on the local parish radio frequency 108FM.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu of, if desired, to The Irish Kidney Association. House strictly private please. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Fr Anthony Boniface, Chilliwack, Vancouver, Canada and late of Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, County Longford. Predeceased by his parents Charles and Lucy, infant brother Charles and brother-in-law John Vaughan.

Deeply regretted by his loving sisters Mary Vaughan (London), Elizabeth (Dublin) and Brigid Warburton (Dublin), brothers Jimmy, Finbar and Sylvester, brother-in-law Gerry, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, his special friends in Canada The McVicker family - Marieanne, Barry and Tina, who looked after him so well over a long number of years and a large circle of friends here and in Canada. May He Rest In Peace.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Funeral Arrangements Later.

Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, on Thursday, November 25, 2021 of Gerard (Gerry) Lyons, Clonsilla, Dublin and formerly of Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Gerard (Gerry), beloved husband of Helena and dear father of Paul, Gráinne and Róisín and a devoted grandfather of Kieran Óg and Aodhla. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Stephen, brothers Noel and Vinny, mother-in-law Eileen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Monday evening, November 29 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to the Church of St. Philip the Apostle, Mountview on Tuesday morning, November 30 arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Mulhuddart Cemetery. Gerard’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday morning, November 30 by following the LINK. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association or Muscular Dystrophy Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”.

