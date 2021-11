Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 19, 2021

John Joe Flood, Garyandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, November 17, of John Joe Flood, Garyandrew, Edgeworthstown, Longford. Predeceased by his daughter Pauline. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughter Sandra and sons Liam and John. Brother Micheal, sister-in-law Margaret, much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

John Joe's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning, November 20 at 11.45am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery.

In accordance with current guidelines and to keep everyone safe, please adhere to social distancing and wear a face mask. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

Céline Prunty (née Doyle), Clonee, Killoe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of her family and the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, November 18, of Céline Prunty (née Doyle), Clonee, Killoe, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Pat, parents Jack and May and sister Kathleen.

Céline will be forever remembered by her daughter Céline and son-in-law Barry, son Pat and daughter-in-law Karen, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Céline.

Funeral mass at 11am on Saturday, November 20 in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, followed with burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired, to Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Please remember to practice social distancing and wear a face covering at all times.

Rose Marie Clarke (née Draper), Creevagh More, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, November 17, of Rose Marie Clarke (née Draper), Creevagh More, Ballymahon, Longford. Sadly missed by her husband Jim, sons James, Vinnie and Aidan, sisters and granddaughter Mia.

Reposing at her home Thursday night (private in line with Covid 19 guidelines). Funeral Mass is on Friday, November 19 at 2pm in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney. Followed by Burial in adjoining cemetery. May she Rest in Peace.

In compliance with current HSE guidelines and to ensure the safety of all, please continue to wear face masks and social distancing at all times.

Terry Comiskey, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford, N39 N5C2



The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Tuesday, November 16, of Terry Comiskey, Drumnacrehir, Dring, Longford, N39 N5C2. Predeceased by his father John and mother Maura. Deeply regretted by his brothers Michael, Seamus and Sean, sisters Mary, Carmel and Breege, sisters in law Jeanie, Margaret and Bernadette, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, work colleagues in An Post and a large circle of friends. May Terry Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his residence until removal on Saturday morning, November 20 to St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, arriving at 11am for funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on Friday evening from 8pm please. Sympathisers are asked to please adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Doreen Kavanagh (née Wilson), Kilcock, Kildare / Ballinalee, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the Mater Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends, on Tuesday, November 16, of Doreen Kavanagh (nee Wilson), late of Ballinalee, Co Longford. Retired staff of St. Patrick's Hospital, Steevens Lane, Dublin.

Doreen, predeceased by her brother Albert, will be sadly missed by her much loved sons Morgan & Albert, adoring granddaughters Libby & Meg, sister Helen, partner Paul, Morgan's partner Gina, close friend Karen & family, sister-in-law Pat, niece Jennifer, nephew David & her many friends.

Reposing at Ward's Funeral Home, Sandyford Village (D18C8P7) Thursday, November 18 from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral Service for Doreen will be held Friday, November 19 at 4pm in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome, Harold's Cross (D6WX296) followed by cremation.

George Courtney, Killycasson, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Wednesday, November 17, of George Courtney, Killycasson, Loughduff Co Cavan. Predeceased by his sister Bridie and brothers Seamus and Joe. Sadly missed by his loving wife Catherine, his three daughters Gail, Tracey and Georgina, brothers Charlie and Denis, sisters Kathleen, Lily and Vera, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy on Thursday evening, November 18 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 19 in St Joseph's Church, Loughduff at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private please. Please adhere to the current government Covid guidelines.

James (Jimmy) Kelly, Ballyfermot, Dublin / Clondalkin, Dublin / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Monday, November 15, of James (Jimmy) Kelly, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford and formerly of Ballyfermot and Clondalkin, Dublin. Beloved husband of Noeleen and dear father of Lorraine, Sharon, Kevin and the late Garreth; sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Gavin, daughter-in-law Raya, his children’s partners Martin and Maria, brothers John, Peter, Ray and John, sisters Hannah Margaret, Martina, Louise and Elizabeth, mother-in-law Maisie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Thursday evening, November 18 between 6pm and 8pm for family and close friends only. Removal on Friday afternoon, November 19 to The Temple at Newlands Cross Crematorium for a Funeral Service to Celebrate his Life at 1:50 pm. James’ Funeral Service may be viewed online by following this LINK.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but are unable to are welcome to leave a personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com .

Always remember to look up at the night sky, and watch out for the stars.

Annie Kate Higgins (née Prior), Gubnaveigh, Aghacashel, Co Leitrim / Ballina, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, November 8, 2021 of Annie Kate Higgins, Mayfair Avenue, Chadwell Heath, Romford, formerly of Gubnaveigh, Aughacashel, Co Leitrim and Knockfree, Cloghans, Ballina, Co Mayo.

Predeceased by her loving husband Thomas (Ivan), brothers, Hughie and Mick and son-in-law Martin. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, Anna Tiernan (Drumshanbo) and Mary McDermott, sons, Michael and Gerard (London), sisters, Peggy Mahon (Aughnasheelin), Mary O' Sullivan (Rochfortbridge) and brother, Pat (Ballinamore), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, son and daughters-in-law, nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace. Those wishing to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family, please do so by clicking on the condolence link on rip.ie

Funeral Arrangements Later

Breda Cafferty (née Fitzpatrick), Benison Lodge, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of her family and the matron and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, November 17, of Breda Cafferty (née Fitzpatrick), Benison Lodge, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving husband Michael, sons Dermot and Anthony, brother Derry and sisters Margaret and Catherine, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Breda rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (Benison Lodge, Castlepollard) on Friday, November 19 from 5pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday, November 20 to the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Collinstown. House private on Friday morning, November 19 please. Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

