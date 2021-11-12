Deaths in Longford - Friday, November 12, 2021

Eileen Kavanagh, George’s Hill, Halston Street, Dublin 7 and Dún Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, at her home in Dublin, on Sunday, October 31, 2021 of Eileen Kavanagh, George's Hill, Halston Street, Dublin 7 and Dun Darrach, Dublin Road, Longford town.

Predeceased by her brother James, stepfather Johnny and granny Eileén Kavanagh. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Audrey, sister Lilymay, brothers Daniel and Leo, her dad Christopher Lawlor, grandmother Rose Lawlor, aunts, uncle, cousins, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal from her mother's home at Dún Darrach, Longford on Saturday morning, November 13 to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11:00 o'clock, followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live - Please go to www.longfordparish.com

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

William (Willie) Keogh, Corr, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in The Mater Private Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, November 11, 2021 of Willie Keogh, Corr, Ballinagh, Co Cavan.

Dearly beloved husband and best friend of Mary, beloved father of Liam (Celina), Roisin (Mike) and Padraig (Nuala), his adored grandchildren Rian, Naoise, and Caoimhe, sisters Rose Smith and Kathleen Donohoe, brothers-in-law sister-in-law, nieces, cousins, neighbours, and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Lakeland's Funeral Home and Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan on Friday, November 12 from 6pm to 8.30pm and at his residence on Saturday, November 13 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal will leave his residence on Sunday, November 14 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Bruskey for Funeral Mass at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Mullaghboy Cemetery. House private on Sunday Morning.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to The Haematology Unit, Mater Private Hospital, Dublin. Please adhere to current government guidelines.

Peter Connolly, Lorcan O'Toole Court, Kimmage, Dublin / Longford

The death occurred, suddenly at home, on Sunday, November 7, of Peter Connolly, Lorcan O'Toole Court, Kimmage and formerly of Co Longford. Beloved Son of the late Tom and Ruth and Brother of the recently deceased sister Elayne. Devoted Brother of Moira and Fintan. Peter will be forever loved and very sadly missed by his sister, brother, nieces, nephews, great nephew, extended family and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Funeral Service will take place on Friday, November 12 at 3.15pm in The Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome. For those who would have liked to attend but due to Covid Restrictions cannot, may view the service here: https://www.mountjerome.ie/victorian-chapel-service/ .

If you would like to leave a message of condolence please go to the following link: https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices/ . All further enquiries to Massey Bros. The Coombe. 01-4533333.

Claire Creamer (née Kellegher), Stradermot, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim / Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness bravely borne, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 of Claire Creamer (nee Kellegher), Stradermot, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim and formerly Toberlion, Templeport, Co Cavan.

Beloved wife of the late John. Predeceased by her sister Pauline and her parents John James and Margaret. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons Fintan, Cathal and Sean. daughters in law Claudia, Theresa and Amy. Greatly missed by her adored grandchildren Patrick, Caitlin, Scarlett, Eleanor and Lorcan. sisters Anna, Kathleen and Mary, brothers Francis and Seamus, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Claire will repose at her home on Friday, November 12, from 3pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 13 at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamore. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Please adhere to Covid guidelines at all times. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to North West Hospice, Sligo. The Mass can be viewed live online at https://churchtv.ie/ballinamore

Noel Lennon, Clooneen, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Tuesday, November 9 of Noel Lennon, Clooneen, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford. Noel will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, daughter Sarah Kirwan (Newtownforbes), sons Neil (Clooneen) and Gavin (Oranmore), sister Dymphna, brothers Brian and Thomas, daughter-in-law Teresa, son-in-law Dave, grandchildren James, Dylan, Ella, Daniel, Matthew and Lee, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, November 11 from 5pm until 7pm. Removal on Friday, November 12 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of The Resurrection at 12 noon, a private cremation will follow.

The Funeral will be streamed live please go to www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes/

Glennon Funeral Directors do not accept any responsibility for any webcam or streaming issues as this service is provided by churchtv.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland / Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford on Monday, November 15 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 16, in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, at 11am, followed with a private burial of Ashes in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.longfordparish.com

Please adhere to social distancing and face coverings at all times.

Una Healy (née Garvey), Cloonadra, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in her 97th year, in the loving care of all the staff at Inis Ree Lodge Nursing Home, Ballyleague, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, November 10 of Una Healy (née Garvey), Cloonadra, Ballyleague, Lanesboro, Roscommon. Predeceased by her husband Jack and son Anthony. Much loved mother of Gerry, Jackie, Mary, Una, Michael and Kieran. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephew, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home in Cloonadra on Thursday evening November 11 from 4pm until 8pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague on Friday, November 12 to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cloontuskert Cemetery.

Due to Covid restrictions still in place, those attending Una's funeral are requested to refrain from shaking hands with the family, are asked to continue to wear face masks and are encouraged to continue to observe social distancing and to walk through only.

Those wishing to observe Una's Funeral Mass online may do so by clicking HERE. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this sad time for the family.

Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Upper Meenlaragh, Gortahork, Donegal, F92 W5P6 / Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly after a difficult battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 10 of Suzanna Maria Gallagher, Meenlaragh, Gortahork, Donegal, F92 W5P6 and Barnacor, Lanesboro, County Longford. She will be terribly missed and her vibrant spirit will be cherished by her loving husband Martin, daughter Síofra, Paul, Chris and the McGarrigle family, her parents Manus and Loretta, sister Fiona, brother Alan, brother-in-law Ozgur, nephew and niece Inan and Yagmur, and the extended Gallagher, Harte and Ekici families.

Her remains will be reposing at her home from 7pm on Wednesday, November 10. Wake private to family only, please. Funeral Mass is Christ the King Church, Gortahork on Friday, November 12 at 11 am followed by private cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork

Family flowers only please. donations, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o Any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

Pat Higgins, London and formerly Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in London, on Wednesday, October 20, of Pat Higgins, London and formerly Battery Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Syl and Maura, brother Syl and sister Laura. Sadly, missed by his daughter Rachel, sons Danny and Conor, brothers Tom (Sligo), Brian (Spain), Paul (Longford), Declan (London) and Niall (France), grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Pat's Funeral Mass will take place in Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Friday, November 12 at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live - Please go to www.longfordparish.com

To keep everyone safe, please continue to adhere to social distancing and mask wearing protocols. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Ailish Fitzmaurice, Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, tragic drowning, on Friday, November 5 of Ailish Fitzmaurice, Wicklow Town, and late of Longford. Daughter of the late Sean and Lil and beloved sister of Angela, John, Shay and Gerry. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Kathrina and Miriam and her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Ailish will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67E003) Friday evening, November 12 from 6pm to 8pm. Removal Saturday morning, November 13 at 10.30am to St Patrick's Church Wicklow Town arriving for 11am Funeral Mass which can be live viewed on www.wicklowparish.ie followed by Cremation Service in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow at 12 noon which can be live viewed on McCrea's Cremation Chapel (viewing at time of service only). Family flowers only please donations if desired to R.N.L.I. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and wearing of masks at all times. Enquiries to McCrea's Cremation Chapel Wicklow 0404 - 69000.

Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, November 6 of Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Leo and Mary, his sister Ann Flanagan and his brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean (Ardagh) and Leo (Dublin), his sisters Marie Dempsey (Manchester) and Gemma Leahy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Betty and Margaret, brother-in-law Joe, special nephew Ray and good friend Miguel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest in peace. House private to family and neighbours please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

James Patrick (JP) O'Hagan, late of Corrigeen, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Tuesday, November 9, of James Patrick (JP) O'Hagan, late of Corrigeen, Eslin Bridge, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his brothers Benny, Joe and his sister Chrissie. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Bridie, children Sharon, Fergal, Diane, Shane, Gerard, Lorraine, Selena and Colm, sister Eileen, grandchildren, brother-in-law, sisters- in- law, daughters in law, sons - in- law, nieces, nephews and his many dear neighbours and friends. May his Gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Thursday, November 11 for family, friends and neighbours, from 4pm until 8pm, house private at all other times, please. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Friday, November 12, at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. James Patrick's (JP'S) Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

James Patrick (JP's) family wishes to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time.

Frank (Frankie) Charles, Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence in the presence of his loving wife, Maureen and daughter, Martina, on Tuesday, November 9, of Frank (Frankie) Charles, Aughakilbrack, Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim and formerly of Aughavas, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents, Phil and Mae, and his brother, Eugene. Sadly missed by his loving wife, Maureen, daughter, Martina, Martina's partner, Gerard and granddaughter, Jasmine, brothers, Pat, Philip and Michael, sisters, Marian, Patricia and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Thursday, November 11 from 4pm to 7pm for family, close friends and neighbours. House private at all other times please. Funeral Mass on Friday, November 12 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Drumshanbo, with interment afterwards in New Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on https://www.churchtv.ie/drumshanbo/ and on Facebook Drumshanbo Parish.

