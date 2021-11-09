Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Liam Butler, Newport, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of his family and the doctors, nurses and staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Friday, November 5 of Liam Butler, Newport, Legan, Longford. Liam, a former All-Ireland Scór, Fleadh and Réadóirí champion, is sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Ann (née Keenan), adored children Gerard and Olivia, Gerard’s fiancée Fiona, Olivia’s partner Ronan, sisters Netta (Murphy) and Rose (Hickey), brothers Sean, Peter, Vinny and Raymond, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, a wide circle of friends and Liam’s community. May Liam rest in peace.

Reposing at his home in Newport (N39 X448) on Tuesday, November from 4pm to 10pm. House private on Wednesday morning please. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 10 in St Mary’s Church, Legan at 1pm, followed by burial in Foxhall Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Margaret Galvin (née Davies), Willow Tree Cottage Monadarragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in Our Lady's Manor, Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Monday, November 8 of Margaret Galvin (née Davies), Willow Tree Cottage Monadarragh, Edgeworthstown, Longford and formerly No 6 Templemichael Terrace, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Frank and daughter Joanie.

Margaret will be remembered always by her loving family, sons Paul, Frank, Michael and David, daughters Theresa, Martina and Bronagh, sons-in-law Stephen and Paddy, daughters-in-law Christina and Margaret, brother Tommy and sister Hilda, sister-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Margaret.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, November 9 from 6pm until prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Wednesday morning, November 10 at 10.45am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan at 1.30pm.

Please remember to practice social distancing and remember to wear a face covering.

Ailish Fitzmaurice, Wicklow Town, Wicklow / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, tragic drowning, on Friday, November 5 of Ailish Fitzmaurice, Wicklow Town, and late of Longford. Daughter of the late Sean and Lil and beloved sister of Angela, John, Shay and Gerry. Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law Kathrina and Miriam and her nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.

Ailish will be reposing at McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67E003) Friday evening, November 12 from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral Service will take place in McCrea's Cremation Chapel in the adjoining building on Saturday morning, November 13 at 11am which can be live viewed on McCrea's Cremation Chapel (viewing at time of service only). Family flowers only please donations if desired to R.N.L.I. Please adhere to HSE guidelines and wearing of masks at all times. Enquiries to McCrea's Cremation Chapel Wicklow 0404 - 69000.

Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, November 6 of Bernard (Benny) Baxter, Florida and New York and late of Killin Mills, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Leo and Mary, his sister Ann Flanagan and his brother Seamus. Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sean (Ardagh) and Leo (Dublin), his sisters Marie Dempsey (Manchester) and Gemma Leahy (Dublin), sisters-in-law Betty and Margaret, brother-in-law Joe, special nephew Ray and good friend Miguel, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Rest in peace. House private to family and neighbours please.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Nicholas (Nicky) Anderson, Dowdstown, Ardee, Louth / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Saturday, November 6 of Nicholas (Nicky) Anderson, Anderson, Dowdstown, Ardee, Co Louth / Longford. Predeceased by his parents Albert and Joan, sisters Kathleen and Mary. Sadly missed by his loving family, wife Carmel, daughter Helen, son David and grandson Ryan, brothers Michael, Kevin and James, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest in Peace. House strictly private.

Reposing at Tenanty's Funeral Home, Market Square, Ardee on Wednesday, November 10 from 2pm to 8pm. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning, November 11 at 9.15am to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for funeral mass at 10am which can be viewed via the parish webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-nativity-of-our-lady

Burial afterwards in Darver Cemetery.

Josephine Donlon (née Casey), Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at the Regional Hospital Tullamore, on Friday, November 5 of Josephine Donlon (née Casey), Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, by her sisters Annie-Mai, Mary and Cathy and by her brother John.

Josephine will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family,her husband Patsy , daughters Jean Rowe (Wexford) and Leisa (Lehery), son Mark (Dublin), sisters Liza and Margie, brothers Bernie and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Suneetha, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Chris, Eve, Darragh, Ben, Khali and Dylan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral home on Tuesday, November 9 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, November 10 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Lanesboro, interment afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live HERE. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. May she rest in peace. House private please.

Michael Bohan, Mullaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of North West Hospice, Sligo, on Saturday, November 6 of Michael Bohan, Mullaun, Gorvagh, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Margaret, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen, Bridie and Margaret. Michael will be sadly missed by his brothers Kevin and Jimmy, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.May Michael's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Mohill, for Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 9 at 11am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Michael's Funeral Mass may be viewed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill.

Michael's family wish to thank you for your understanding at this enormously difficult time. House private, please.

Michael (Merlyn) O'Reilly, Terenure, Dublin / Ashtown, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully under the loving care of the staff at St James’s Hospital, on Sunday, November 7 of Michael (Merlyn) O'Reilly, Terenure, Dublin / Ashtown, Dublin / Carrigallen, Leitrim. Beloved husband of Rita and loving dad to Merlin, Sarah and Patrick. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Mary and Emma, grandchildren Hannah, Tori, Emily, Mikey, Izzy, Alex, Yasmin, Leon and Natalya, brother John, extended family and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael's funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday morning, November 9 in St Joseph’s Church, Terenure at 10am, (arriving at 9.45am) followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Fighting Blindness

Michael's funeral Mass may be viewed at the following link on Tuesday at 10am https://www.stjosephsterenure.com/live-mass/

James (JJ) Smith, London, England and Lisinanagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in a London Hospital, on Tuesday, November 2, of James (JJ) Smith, Lisinanagh, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly London.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Rosaleen, son James, daughter Elizabeth, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brothers Terry and Bernard, sisters Rose, Maureen, Bridget, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

John Sutherland, Toome, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at Charing Cross Hospital London, on Thursday, October 28 of John Sutherland London and formerly Toome, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim. Much loved son, brother and uncle. Predeceased by his father Sean. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his beloved mother Ita, brothers Gerard, Declan and Noel, sisters Ann and Marguerite, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, uncle Seamus, aunts-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

