Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Margaret Duffy (née Walsh), Cloontaghmore, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred on Monday, October 18 of Margaret Duffy (née Walsh), Cloontaghmore, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by her husband William Joseph (Joe) ,by her infant son Liam, her sisters Kathleen and Sheila Donohoe , brothers Tom and Peter and by her nephews Joseph and John. Margaret will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, daughter Fidelma Cox, son PJ, son-in-law Barry, daughter-in-law Lupita, grandchildren Emmett, Jason, Nathan, Kealan, Michaela, Rían, Stephen, Louise, Liam and Orla, great-grandson Oisín, brother-in-law Jimmy, sister-in-law Kate, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon on Thursday, October 21 in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, interment afterwards in Killashee Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and current government restrictions the capacity of the Church is limited to 50%. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.facebook.com/106248174586123/posts/349352940275644/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Mary Mulfaul (née Keenan), Knockmartin, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 95th year, in Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, October 19 of Mary Mulfaul (née Keenan), Knockmartin, Longford Town, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband James and brothers Peter and Tom. Mary will always be remembered with love by her family and all that knew her. She will be sadly missed by her daughters and their partners Carmel and Peter, Teresa and Peter, grandchildren Damien and his wife Lorraine, Barbara and her Fiancé Paul, and Thomas, great grandson Jonah, sister Breege Mulfaul (Mullinalaghta), sister-in-law Peggy Keegan (Ardagh), nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Mary.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, October 20 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral cortege will leave Connell's Funeral Home, on Thursday, October 21 at 1.30pm traveling via her home on route to St. Mary's Church, Newtownforbes, for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in local cemetery. Mary's family would like to thank everyone who cared for her during her illness.

Please remember to practice social distancing at all times, there will be no hand shaking and please wear a face covering.

Pauline Flood, Garyandrew, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in London, on Friday September 24, of Pauline Flood, Newcross, London and Garryandrew, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Sadly missed by her parents John Joe and Mary, sister Sandra, brothers Liam and John, uncles, nephews, nieces, grandnieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Pauline's funeral cortege will leave from the residence of her sister Sandra Mitchell, Rathowen, at 11.30am on Thursday, October 21 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown, for funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances, the Mass will be restricted to half capacity of St Mary's Church. The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

The family appreciates your cooperation and support at this sad time.

Kevin Michael Davis, Briar Hill, Liskillea, Waterfall, Cork / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Cork University Hospital, on Sunday, October 17 of Kevin Michael Davis, Briar Hill, Liskillea, Cork and late of Longford.

Kevin Michael (late of FÁS) beloved husband of Ciss and loving father of Fíona, Sinéad and Fergal, dear brother of Cáithlín, Ita, Dympna and the late Maura, Philip, Aidan and Angela. Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Tessa, brothers-in-law John and Charlie, sisters-in-law Carmel and Irene, his adored grandchildren Eoin, Esther, Seth, Orla and Oisín, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 19 from 4pm to 6pm for family and close friends only. Requiem Mass at 2pm on Wednesday, October 20 in the Church of the Most Holy Heart of Mary, Goggins Hill (under new government guidelines the capacity of the church is 50%), but the Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://www.facebook.com/105732007775162 Funeral afterwards to the Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy. Please leave your personal message for Kevin Michael’s family on the condolence section on www.jerhoconnorfuneralhomes.ie

Family flowers only, please. (All those attending church services are asked to please respect social distancing guidelines). May he rest in peace.

John (Seán) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at his home in his 94th year, following a short illness and surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, October 16,of John (Sean) Edward Mulligan, Terenure, Dublin/ Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his daughters Mary, Anne and Fiona also his sisters May, Peggy, Bridgie, Helen and Anna. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Nellie, his sons John, Michael, Joseph, Gerard, Denis, Brendan and David, his daughters Teresa, Frances and Breda, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his brothers Pat, Dennis and Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace. Family flowers only please. Donations may be made in lieu to the Peter McVerry trust at: https://pmvtrust.ie/donate/

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 19 from 2pm to 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning, October 20 to the Church of the Three Patrons, Rathgar for funeral mass at 10 am which may be viewed through the parish web camera at: http://www.rathgarparish.ie/web-cam/ followed by burial in Bohernabreena Cemetery. Enquiries to Fanagan's Funeral Home, Lower Kimmage Road-014925959.

Linda Chalkright, Ferrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, on Sunday, October 17, of Linda Chalkright, Ferrangarve, Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved wife of Allan, Linda will be sadly missed by her family and loved ones.

Funeral Service in Arva Parish church on Thursday afternoon, October 21 at 1.30pm, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, at 3pm. House Private, please.

James (Jim) Doran, Sheafield, Leitrim Town, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at the North West Hospice, Sligo, surrounded by his devoted wife and family, on Monday, October 18, of James (Jim) Doran, Sheafield, Leitrim Village, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Bridie (nee Burke), children Ann Marie, James, Patrick, Colm, Dearbhla, Richard and Melissa, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brother Tony (Oaklawn, Chicago), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends and Jim’s eircom colleagues. Rest In Peace.

James’s Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Wednesday evening, October 20 at 6.30pm arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Leitrim Village at 7pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, October 21 at 12 noon with funeral afterwards to Kiltoghert Cemetery, via Kiltoghert school. Given the current exceptional circumstances and HSE guidelines, the Church is limited to 50% capacity. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Michael Gaffney, The Donahies, Dublin / Carrigallen, Co Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of AnovoCare Nursing Home and surrounded by his loving family, on Monday, October 18 of Michael (Mick) Gaffney, The Donahies, Dublin 13 and formerly of Corrala, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Beloved husband of Rosaleen. Very sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter Rosemarie, sons Francis, Declan, Michael, Adrian and Brendan, daughters-in-law Tina, Elaine and Michelle, his adored grandchildren Ciaran, Aaron, Shane, Aoife and Ryan, god daughters Noeleen, Angela and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Staffords Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Wednesday, October 20 from 2pm to 4pm. Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Thursday morning, October 21 for 11am Funeral Mass followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery. The capacity of the church is limited to 50%. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St Francis Hospice, Raheny. A live stream of Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link: https://holytrinityparish.ie/live/

The above link is provided and managed by an independent streaming company. The Funeral Home accepts no responsibility for its functionality or any interruption to a live transmission.

Gerry McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of all the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Sunday, October 17, of Gerry McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Co Roscommon.

Recently predeceased by his son Michaél and brother Fr Frank and previously predeceased by his sisters Sheila and Ciss. Loving husband of Baby and much loved father of Stella and Frankie. Adored grandfather of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmuid. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother Vincent, sister-in-law Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday, October 19 from 3pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October 20 at 11am in Kiltrustan Church. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery. Owing to ongoing Covid restrictions, Gerry's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and friends. For those wishing to view Mass online, Gerry's Funeral Mass will be live streamed, link to follow on rip.ie. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this very sad and difficult time for the family.

Paddy Archbold, Drumlayden, Corlough, Cavan / Santry, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully at Cavan General Hospital in the presence of family, on Saturday, October 16 of Paddy Archbold, Drumlayden, Corlough, Co Cavan and formerly of Magenta Crescent, Santry, Dublin.

Predeceased by his wife Bernie and his sons John and Alan. Paddy will be sadly missed by his sons Patrick, Niall, Garrett & Ciaran, daughters Caroline & Sinead, brothers Willie & Anthony, sister-in-law Vera, his special friend Peggy, daughters-in-law Attracta, Kristin & Sharon, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim this Wednesday evening, October 20 from 5pm until 7 pm with removal afterwards to St Patrick’s Church, Corlough for Mass at 8pm. See Corlough/Templeport facebook page for link. Reposing at Rock’s Funeral Home, North Street Townparks, Swords on Thursday evening, October 21 from 7pm until 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning, October 22 in the Holy Child Church, Whitehall, Dublin at 10.30am followed by burial in Balgriffin Cemetery, Balgriffin, Dublin 17. The capacity of the church is limited to 50% but you can view the Mass live on the church webcam through the following link www.whitehall.dublindiocese.ie or www.churchservices.tv/whitehall

The family appreciates your understanding, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Martha Furley McCabe, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath / Kells, Meath



The death occurred, suddenly, but peacefully, following a short illness at St James' Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday, October 16 of Martha Furley McCabe, Hilltown, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, formerly of Kilskyre, Kells, Co Meath, aged 51.

Deeply loved and missed by her loving husband Alan, her cherished son Naoise and daughter Erin, her parents Robert and Ann, brothers Robert and Sean, father In law Pat, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Martha’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her home this Wednesday, October 20 and Thursday, October 21 from 12 noon to 9pm. Removal on Friday morning, October 22 to St Feichin’s Church, Fore arriving for Funeral Mass at 10:30am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to LARCC.Funeral Mass can be viewed via clicking the link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-fechins-fore

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

