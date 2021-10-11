Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, October 12, 2021

Jimmy Walker, Granard, Coolarty, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St. James's Hospital, Dublin surrounded by his nieces and nephews, on Monday, October 11 of Jimmy Walker, Granard, Coolarty, Longford / Edgeworthstown, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Glennon's Funeral Home, Ballinalee Road, Longford on Wednesday, October 13 from 6pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday, October 14 to St Mary's Church, Edgeworthstown for funeral Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Aughafin cemetery.

Given the exceptional circumstances the Mass will be restricted to half capacity of St. Mary's Church. The Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown/

The family appreciates your cooperation and support at this sad time.

Thomas (Tommy) Nolan, 20 Maugheraboy Estate, Sligo Town, Sligo, F91 HX5W / Mullingar, Westmeath / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family at Sligo University Hospital, on Saturday, October 9 of Thomas (Tommy) Nolan, 20 Maugheraboy Estate, Sligo Town, Sligo, F91 HX5W and formerly of Irishtown, Mullingar and Ballymahon, Co Longford. Dearly loved husband of Eileen and father of Belinda (Guilfoyle), Jimmy, Lorraine and Sinéad.Predeceased by his brothers Hughie, Paddy and Fred and his sister Sheila.

Sadly missed by his loving wife and family, son-in-law Dermot Guilfoyle, grandchildren Clodagh, Darragh and Ciarán, brothers Jimmy and Charlie, sisters Maureen Loddick and Agnes Moore, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at the family home at 20 Maugheraboy Estate from 4pm to 7pm on Tuesday, October 12. Removal at 11am on Wednesday, October 13 to The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo, arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am. Burial follows in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Sligo Branch of the Irish Kidney Association c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo at www.feehilys.ie/pay

Covid 19 restrictions apply at all times with 50% capacity in the Cathedral, social distancing and mask wearing. Condolence messages for the family can be left at www.feehilys.ie or by traditional manner.

John Gormley, Annfield, Bouladuff, Thurles, Co Tipperary / Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, under the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital, on Sunday, October 10 of John Gormley, Annfield, Bouladuff, Thurles, Co Tipperary and formerly Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, in his 88th year.

Predeceased by his son in law Kieran, brothers Mick, Jim, Pat, Eugene, Peadar, Tom and Mel, sisters Anna and Maggie-May. Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Kathleen (née O'Connell, Kilcommon), sons Patrick, Denis and John, daughter Caroline (Connors), grandchildren Laura, Fiona, David, Megan, Conor, Liam, Paul, Emma and Michael, great-grandson Arlo, daughters in law Mary, Siobhan and Mary, brothers Colm, Bredan and Fr Kevin, sister Chris (Hourican), nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan's Funeral Home Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Tuesday, October 12 from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at St Laurence O'Toole Church, Inch, on Wednesday, October 13 at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Bouladuff Cemetery.

James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, October 6 of James (Jimmy) McKeown, Scotland /, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Dan and Mary, and brother Bernard. Jimmy will be sadly missed by his loving family, his children, sister Mary (Scully), brothers Tony, Mickey, Kenneth and William, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and his wide circle of friends. Sweet are the memories that never fade. Rest in Peace Jimmy.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Patrick J. Doorey, Castledermot, Kildare / Dunmore, Galway / Castlepollard, Westmeath / Blacklion, Cavan



The death occurred, following a long illness, on Sunday, October 10 of Patrick J Doorey, Castledermot, Co Kildare and formerly of Castlepollard, Co Westmeath; Blacklion, Co Cavan; and originally of Dunmore, Co Galway. Retired Sergeant, Garda Siochána.

Predeceased by his wife Nora (née Cantwell), parents Thomas & Margaret, sister Mary, and brothers Brendan and Thomas. Deeply regretted by his daughter Catherine, sons Aidan and Pádraic, daughter-in-law Antoinette, granddaughters Kate and Tara, sisters Ann, Kathleen, Chris, Carmel and Margaret; brothers Jackie and Michael, extended family, and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Rigney's Funeral Home, Athy between 6pm-8pm on Monday October 11. Please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing. Requiem Mass at 11am Tuesday morning, October 12 in The Church of the Assumption Castledermot (Church limited to 50% capacity) followed by burial immediately afterwards at Coltstown Cemetery. No flowers; donations please, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland. In lieu of attendance, the family would greatly appreciate that you would please sign the condolence book on rip.ie. House strictly private.

Leslie Naylor, Essex, UK and formerly Longford town

The recent death occurred, peacefully, on Monday September 20, 2021 of Leslie Naylor, Essex UK and formerly Longford town.

Predeceased by parents George and Eileen, Sister Nuala, brother Harold, sisters Hilda and Hazel. Leslie is survived by his wife Chris and sons Stephen and Paul, daughter in law Lisa and adored grandchildren Luke, Alex and Emily, Brother Edwin sisters Mona and Olivia brother in law Keith his wife Janice, nieces and nephews, cousins, large circle of friends and neighbours. Forever in our thoughts.

