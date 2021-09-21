Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Philip Mulligan, River Crescent, Ballinalee, Longford / Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at Mullingar Hospital, on Monday, September 20 of Philip Mulligan, River Crescent, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly of Culray, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford. Philip is predeceased by his mother, Brigid, father ,Owen, his sisters Brigid, Mary Kate, Margaret, Ellen and Rose, his brothers James, Eugene, John and Patsy. Deeply regretted by sister-in-law Conchessa Mulligan, his nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Philip Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Smith’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street, Granard, on Wednesday, September 22 from 5pm to 7pm, for family and friends, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations. Removal on Thursday, September 23 from Smith’s Funeral home to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, Co Longford, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral home on Thursday morning at 11.40am on route to St Joseph’s Church, Purth, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the church is restricted to 50% capacity.

Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in St Mary's Hospital, Langhorne, USA, on Sunday, September 5 of Joan Walsh (née Dalton), Langhorne, Pennsylvania, USA and formerly Clonelly, Moyne, Co Longford. She is predeceased by her husband David, parents John and Winifred, siblings Phyllis (Simone), Mary Jo (Conboy) and Frances (Mahon). Joan will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons David (Lisa) and Corey, grandchildren Quin and Jane Maggie, brother and sisters Betty (Butler) USA, Patricia (Mellody, USA), Sean Dalton (Newtownforbes, Longford) and Marie (Mulligan, London, UK), nephews, nieces, cousins (UK, Ireland, USA), neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace Joan.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9.30am until 11 am on Friday, September 24 at St James J Dougherty Funeral Home. Inc, 2200 Trenton Rd, Levittown where her memorial service will be held at 11 am. Interment is private No flowers please.

Michael Ward, London and formerly of Ferefad, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, February 16, 2020, in London, of Michael Ward, London and formerly of Ferefad, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Ted and Teresa, brothers James, Edward and Jo. Michael will be forever missed by his family, sons Michael and Gareth, daughters Michelle and Carla, brothers and sisters John (Longford), David (Killoe), Mary (UK), Celine (Uk) and Bridget (UK), grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends here in Ireland and the UK. Beloved by family, Cherished by friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, September 21 from 6pm concluding with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass in St Brigid's Church, Ardagh, on Wednesday, September 22 at 12 noon, followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining cemetery. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Andrew Ward, Isle of Wight / Ferefad, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Isle of Wight, of Andrew Ward, Isle of Wight / Ferefad, Longford. He is predeceased by his father Joe Ward (Ferefad, Longford). Andrew will be lovingly remembered by his mother Linda, sister Cheryl, nieces, neighbours and friends. Till we meet again. Rest in Peace.

Mícheál (Michilín) Ó Murchú ( Murphy), ''Dún Aoibhinn'', Muin na Leacain, Moneylagan, Longford, N39 K7X8 / Clondalkin, Dublin



Mícheál (Michilín), formerly of Clondalkin, Dublin 22. It is with profound sadness, that following a heroic battle borne with great fortitude, we announce the peaceful death of Michilín at home surrounded by his heartbroken family and friends. Predeceased by his parents, Peter and Theresa, his dear brother Peter, brother-in-law Mick Lawless and father-in-law Peter Murphy. Michilín, cherished husband and best friend of Yvonne and adored special Dad to darling Doireann. He will be deeply missed and loved by his brothers Martin, John, James and Pat, his sisters Mary and Jacinta, mother-in-law Emer, brothers-in-law Enda and Diarmuid, sisters-in-law Martina, Susanne, Sinéad and Deirdre, extended family Steve and Keith, nieces, nephews and relatives. Michilín will be sorely missed and remembered with love by a wide circle of friends and neighbours who comforted and supported him during his illness.

Solas na bhFlaitheas go bhfeice sé, Glórtha na n-aingeal go gcloise sé.

Michilín will repose at his home, ‘Dún Aoibhinn’, Moneylagan, Longford (N39 K7X8) on Tuesday, September 21 from 3pm to 8pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, September 22 in St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes, Co Longford at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/newtownforbes .

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at SVPH, Dublin, Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and especially The Longford-Westmeath Palliative Care team for the care, support and love shown to Michilín during his illness.

Patrick (Paddy) Keegan, 5 Market Avenue, Killeshandra, Cavan / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family at the Lisdarn Unit, Cavan, on Saturday, September 18 of Patrick (Paddy) Keegan, 5 Market Avenue, Killeshandra, Cavan and formerly of Springtown Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Eileen, parents John and Maureen, brothers Michael, Gerry and twin brother Jimmy. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughter Maureen and her partner Patrick, grandchildren Page Joshua, Adam and Aoife, brothers Francis, Martin, Kevin, Brendan and Willie, sisters Mary, Lena, Bridget, Michelle and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. May Paddy Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, on Monday, September 20 from 5pm to 8pm, adhering to all social distancing guidelines and Covid 19 regulations. Removal on Tuesday, September 21 from Cavan to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, Co Longford, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Cavan on Tuesday morning at 11.15am, en route to St Bernard’s Church, Abbeylara, via Kilcogy, Springtown and Ballinacross, for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the church is restricted to 50% capacity. For those who would have liked to attend but can’t due to the restrictions.

Paula Behan (née Whelan), Ballyleague, Roscommon / Athlone, Roscommon / Terenure, Dublin



The death occurred, after a brief illness and peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Sunday, September 19 of Paula Behan (née Whelan), Ballyleague, Roscommon and formerly of Ava Maria Terrace, Moate & Terenure, Dublin 6, & Rindoon, Athlone. Predeceased by her parents Pat & Rita Whelan. Beloved wife of George. She will be sadly missed by her loving family Joan, Raymond & Rhona, son in law Gean, grandchildren Shona, Tara, Ray & Brendan, their partners Paul, Padraig & Niamh, her adored great-grandchildren Nathan, Ellie, Maya, Mia, Sadhdh, Fiadh, & Aoibh, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing at the residence of Joan & Gean (Larkin)10 Ashley Cresent on Monday, September 20 from 5.30 pm to Tuesday evening, September 21 at 7pm. Those who wish to are welcome to call, adhering to covid restrictions. Requiem Mass for Paula on Wednesday, September 22 at 11am in Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, Athlone,followed by cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium. Requiem Mass may be streamed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/athlone

John Dermody, Dublin Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in the care of his family, on Sunday, September 19 of John Dermody, Dublin Road, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Cora, daughter Edelle, sons David, Damien, John and Andrew, brother Tony, sisters Kathleen and Marie, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his beloved grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May John Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence (Dublin Road, Castlepollard) on Tuesday, September 21 from 4pm, concluding with evening prayer at 7pm, followed by removal to St Michael’s Church, Castlepollard, arriving at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 22 at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Castlepollard. The Funeral Mass may be viewed at https://castlepollard-church.click2stream.com

Funeral arrangements in compliance with HSE advice and Government regulations. The family thanks you for your consideration at this time.

