Deaths in Longford - Saturday, September 11, 2021

John (Johnnie) Killian, Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, September 8 of John (Johnnie) Killian, Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford and formerly Corlea, Kenagh, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Jo & Catherine. Johnnie will be forever remembered by his loving family, wife Margaret, son Ollie, daughter Geraldine (Caherly), son-in-law Eugene, daughter-in-law Sinead, sisters-in-law, his adored grandchildren Shauna, Aoife, Niamh, Sean, Joe and Anna, nephews, niece, neighbours, cousins and friends. A gentle nature, A heart of gold, these are the memories we will hold. Rest in Peace Johnnie.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral mass at 11am on Sunday, September 12 in St Patrick's Church, Ballinamuck, followed with burial in Kilmahon Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Funeral cortege will leave from his son and daughter-in-law Ollie and Sinead's home in Treanlawn, Killoe traveling via his home on route to St Patrick's Church. The family would like to thank all the staff in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, for the care and kindness given to Johnnie. Please remember to practise Social distancing at all times.

Very Reverend Fr Frank McGauran, Cuilmore, Strokestown, Roscommon / Ballinameen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo, on Friday, September 10 of Very Reverend Fr Frank McGauran, P.E. (Retired), Cuilmore, Strokestown, Roscommon and former Parish Priest of Ballinameen, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Catherine, sisters Ciss and Sheila and nephews Micheál, recently deceased by just two days, and John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and sorrowing family - brothers Gerry and Vincent, sisters-in-law Baby and Nuala, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, Bishop Kevin Doran, Priests and Religious of the Diocese of Elphin, former parishioners, carers Breege, Connie and Susan, neighbours and his many friends. Requiescat in pace.

Reposing at Brady’s Funeral Home, Elphin, on Sunday, September 12 from 4pm to 6pm. Concelebrated Requiem Mass on Monday, September 13 in St Patrick’s Church, Kiltrustan at 1pm, maximum capacity 150, with cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan at 3.30pm. View Mass on www.bradysfuneraldirectorselphin.com/facebook and Cremation Service on www.lakelandscrematorium.ie go to the Live Stream tab and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

Please adhere to current Covid-19 restrictions at all times throughout the funeral - social distancing, wearing of face mask, sanitizing, verbal condolences and no handshaking - thank you. The McGauran family are very grateful for your support and sympathy at this extremely sad and difficult time.

Bernadette Reilly (née Murray), Drumhass, Gortletteragh, Leitrim / Ballyfermot, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness, on Wednesday, September 8 of Bernadette Reilly (née Murray), Drumhass, Gortletteragh, Leitrim and formerly of Ballyfermot, Co Dublin. Predeceased by her parents Pat and Eileen and by her sisters Mary, Eileen, June and Margaret.

Bernadette will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family daughters Emma and Karen, sons Patrick and Stephen and their father Paddy, sisters Rebecca, Anne, Kathleen, Colette, Doreen, Diane and Becky, brothers Michael, Pat, Frank, Gerard and Tony, son-in-law Dean, daughter-in-law Kim, Karen’s partner Ruth, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren Samuel, Gracie, Nathan, Harrison and Noah, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home (N41 PX33) on Friday, September 10 from 4pm until 8pm. A prayer service will take place in Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday, September 11 at 10.45am, Bernadette’s funeral cortege will leave the funeral home at 12 noon and proceed to Mount Jerome for Cremation at 1.45pm.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society & Make-A-Wish Ireland.

Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds (née Reynolds), Palmerstown, Dublin / Phibsboro, Dublin / Gortletteragh, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, on Thursday, September 9 of Elizabeth (Betty) Reynolds (née Reynolds), Palmerstown, Dublin Palmerstown, Dublin and formerly of Phibsboro, Dublin and Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Elizabeth (Betty), beloved wife of Leo and dear sister of Tom, Paddy and Michael. Sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sisters-in-law Angela and Siobhan, brothers-in-law Larry and Don, Ann (Celbridge), nephew, nieces, relatives and many many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Cunningham’s Funeral Home, Lucan on Sunday evening, September 12 between 4pm and 6pm. Removal on Monday morning, September 13 to St Philomena’s Church, Palmerstown arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am followed by burial in Newcastle cemetery. Due to government restrictions the capacity of the church is limited to 50% but the Funeral Mass can be viewed by following this LINK on Monday morning. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com . Family flowers only, please, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Micheál McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at University College Hospital, Galway, on Wednesday, September 8 of Micheál McGauran, Kiltrustan, Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved son of Gerry & Baby, much loved brother of Stella & Frankie and adored uncle of Bláthnaid, Cormac, Clodagh, Caoimhe, Cillian, Eoghan and Diarmaid. He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken family, brother-in-law David, sister-in-law Yvonne, uncles Fr Frank and Vincent, relatives, neighbours and many, many friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Friday, September 10 from 2pm until 8pm. Removal to Kiltrustan Church on Saturday, September 11 for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in Strokestown Cemetery.

Owing to current restrictions, Micheál's Funeral Mass is restricted to family and friends. Mass may be viewed online by clicking HERE. Those attending Micheál's Funeral are reminded to please continue to observe social distancing measures and to wear face masks. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this very sad and difficult time for the family.

