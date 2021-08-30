Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Jeannie Dawson (née Murtagh), Leitrim, Coolarty, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her family, on Monday, August 30 of Jeannie Dawson (née Murtagh), Leitrim, Coolarty, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tommy, son Damien, sister Margaret and brother Sean. Jeannie will be very sadly missed by her loving family, son Thomas, daughters-in-law Lorraine and Orla, her adored grandchildren Aoife and Sorcha, brother Bennie, sister Collette,brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends and neighbours. May She Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday, August 31 from Smith’s Funeral home, Barrack Street, Granard to St Mary’s Church, Granard, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 1 at 12 noon, followed by burial in Granardkille Cemetery. Funeral cortège will leave Smith’s Funeral Home on Tuesday at 7.15pm on route to St Mary’s Church for anybody who wishes to stand along the route as a mark of respect.

Due to the current H.S.E. and Government Covid-19 guidelines, the Funeral Mass will be limited to 50 people.

Kevin Maguire, Toome, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the care of Rose Lodge, Killucan, on Monday, August 30 of Kevin Maguire, Toome, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Kath. Sadly missed by his loving daughter Susan, son Mal, grandchildren Isabelle, Stephen, Danny, Kelly, and Louie, great-grandchildren Kacey, Alex, Calvin, Arianna, Kayden, Callum, and Cian, sisters Mary and Phil, brother John, daughter-in-law Jackie, extended family, relatives, neighbours, and friends.Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass this Thursday, September 2 at 12 noon in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, followed by burial in the local cemetery. Reposing privately.

Albert Griffith, Lisaholip, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at home, on Sunday, August 29 of Albert Griffith, Lisaholip, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan. Beloved husband and best friend of Anna and dear father of Elizabeth (Stewart), Emily (Maurice), Victor (Myrtle), Ruth (Peter), Caroline (Barry), Wendy (Juan), Stuart (Shirley), Herbie (Elaine) and his adored grandchildren. Remembered with love by his wife, sons, daughters, partners, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Resting at the family home on Tuesday, August 31 from 2pm until 6pm for family, neighbours and close friends. All social distancing guidelines must be adhered to. House strictly private at all other times please. Removal from the family home at Lisaholip, Garrymore, Ballinagh on Wednesday, September 1 at 2pm via Ballinagh town to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballintemple for funeral service at 2.30pm, restricted to 50 people with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Oncology unit, Cavan General Hospital, St. Vincent's Ward, Mater Hospital, Dublin and Palliative Care, Cavan c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan or any family member.

Safe in the arms of Jesus’. Funeral service may be viewed on the following link https://vimeo.com/594185721

Neighbours and friends are welcome to line the route in a safe and socially distancing manner, as a mark of respect. The Griffith family would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the excellent care of the nurses and staff of Lough Erril Private Nursing Home, Mohill, on Sunday, August 29 of Packie Joe Cafferty, Drumlowan, Gorvagh, Leitrim / Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by his loving wife; Mona, his infant daughter; Nuala, sister; Ellie Rose and his brother Frank.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son; Aidan, daughters; Maura (Gilbane), Monica (Quinn) and Patricia (O’Dowd), sister; Ann (Nancy) (London)’ brother-in-law; Connie (USA), daughter-in-law; Evelyn, sons-in-law, Bernard, James and Richard, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives neighbour and friends. May Packie Joe’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Packie Joe’s cortege will travel past "Murphy’s of Gorvagh" to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Tuesday, August 31 for funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial at Fenagh Abbey Cemetery. Packie Joe’s funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.churchtv.ie/mohill

In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Packie Joe’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House Private Please.

