Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Sr Anne McGuire, Blessed Sacrament Sisters, New Road, Tullamore, Offaly / Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, on Tuesday, August 24 of Sr Anne McGuire, Blessed Sacrament Sisters, New Road, Tullamore, Offaly and formerly Clonfower Lanesboro, Co Longford. Sadly missed by her community, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, August 25 from 4pm to 6pm. Removal on Thursday, August 26 at 12:30pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

In accordance with Government guidelines. Sr Anne's Funeral Mass will be private. Restrictions in the Church are limited to 50 people. Those who would have liked to attend can view the Mass live on the Tullamore Parish Webcam. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption-tullamore .

Private messages of condolence can be left on Lawless Funerals Website - https://tullamorefunerals.ie/notices/obituaries/

James (Pee) Farrell, Fairview Close and formerly of Farnagh Cottages, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, on Monday, August 23 of James (Pee) Farrell, Fairview Close and formerly of Farnagh Cottages, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Rita, his son Derek and by his grandson David. Pee will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sons Gerry, Mickey and Jimmy, daughter Marie, partner Sandra, sister Patsy Neary, daughters-in-law Teresa, Jenny and Sarah, son-in-law Brendan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Pee’s funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Thursday, August 26 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Pee and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live please go to www.longfordparish.com The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Tom (TJ) Carty, Kiltubber, Drumraney, Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, on Monday, August 23 of Tom (TJ) Carty, Kiltubber, Drumraney, Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by his parents Brian and Mary and his brother Eddie. Tom will be sadly missed by his sister Maureen (Donlon), nieces, Olivia and Pamela, nephews, Sean, Brian, Michael, Timmy, Eamon and Niall, his 8 grand nieces and nephews and his great neighbours especially Rose and Willie Gilligan and ex-colleagues in the Defence Forces, Custume barracks, Athlone.

A special thanks to the staff of Thomond Lodge Nursing Home and Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore for their care of Tom during his illness and to the Defence Forces in Athlone. May Tom Rest in Peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will take place for family on Thursday, August, 26 in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumraney at 12 noon with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so, may send a message of condolence to info@hughflynnfuneraldirectors.ie

Tom’s Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Hugh Flynn Funeral Directors Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/HughFlynnFuneralDirectors

