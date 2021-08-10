Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Nan (Ann) Igoe (née Mc Cormack), Lissavaddy, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully surrounded by her loving family and the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, August 7 of Nan (Ann) Igoe (née Mc Cormack), Lissavaddy, Longford. Predeceased by her parents, husband Seamus and brother Jackie (McCormack). Nan will be forever missed with love by her family, daughters Patricia (Duke), Anne and Caroline (Flaherty), sons James (Athlone) and Dermot, grandchildren Kara, Darren, Ronan, Stephen, Calvin, Adam, Sophia, Jack and Sam, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Nan's funeral cortege will leave Glennon's Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 11 at 11.40am to arrive at St. Oliver's Church Cullyfad for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Nan and her family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Laurel Lodge patient comfort fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Paddy Creevy, Farnagh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 7 of Paddy Creevy, 51 Farnagh, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents, brother Billy and sister Mary (Nolan). Paddy will be forever missed by his heartbroken family, wife May, daughters Mary and Geraldine, son Paddy, sons-in-law Richie (Moloney) and Brendan (Mc Gerr), daughter-in-law Anne-Marie (Hopkins), grandchildren Eoin, Sean, Rachael, Christian and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

Paddy's funeral cortege will leave his residence on Tuesday, August 10 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel's Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Paddy and his family the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to http://www.longfordparish.com/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care or the Irish Cancer Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. House strictly private except for close family and friends.

Sylvester Heslin, Shroid, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly, at St James's Hospital, Dublin, on Saturday, August 7 of Sylvester Heslin, Shroid, Co Longford, and formerly of “The 98 Bar”, Ballinamuck, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael (Mickey) and Mae. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife; Elaine, his sister; Olivia, mother-in-law; Breege McGrath, brothers-in-law; Peter and Padraig and their partners, nephews; Peter and James, aunts; Lily (Cavan), Jenny (Cloone) and Margaret (Enniskillen), uncles; Paddy (Dublin), Sean (Carrigallen) Fr. Dominic (New Zealand) and Peter (USA), relatives, neighbours and friends. May Sylvester’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Sylvester’s remains will arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck on Wednesday, August 11 for funeral mass at 1pm followed by private cremation to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm. Sylvester’s funeral mass can be streamed live on https://youtu.be/uNrcSb656qc

Donations in lieu, if desired to the Irish Kidney Association care of McKeon's Funeral Directors Cloone or any family member. In compliance with current Government Guidelines on public gatherings Sylvester’s funeral is restricted to 50 people. The family appreciates your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time. House strictly private at all times please.

Ann Caddow (née Sweeney), Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Tuesday, August 3 of Ann Caddow (née Sweeney), Cashel, Newtowncashel, Longford. Ann will be sadly missed by her beloved husband George, sons Martin , Fintan and George. Deeply regretted and remembered with love by her daughters-in-law Roisin and Emer, grandsons Luke, Evan and Ethan extended family, neighbours and many friends. May She rest in peace.

Recitation of the Most Holy Rosary for the repose of her soul will be live-streamed on link below at 7:40pm on Monday, August 9, before mass at 8pm. Funeral Mass in line with current government guidelines on Tuesday, August 10 in Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel, at 12 noon and this may be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/newtowncashel.html . Burial afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. The family would like to say a special thanks to all the staff at Mullingar Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Ann.

Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Arus Carolan Nursing Home Mohill, Co Leitrim, surrounded by his family, on Monday, August 9 of Eugene (Gene) Mulligan, Drumloughan, Cloone, Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his family, brothers; Jimmy and Tommy, sisters; Rose (U.S.A), Josie (UK) and Veronica (Dublin), sister in law Joan, brothers in law Bill and Joe, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace. Funeral Arrangements Later.

