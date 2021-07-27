Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, July 27, 2021

John (Johnny) Boyce, Clygeen, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff in the CCU, Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore, on Monday, July 26 of John (Johnny) Boyce, Clygeen, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Bridie and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Johnny's funeral cortege will leave his residence at 11.45am on Wednesday, July 28 to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Legan, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Johnny and his family, the Funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Kay Cooney (née Gormley), Rathedmond, Sligo Town, Sligo / Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, on Sunday, July 25 of Kay Cooney (née Gormley), Saint John’s Community Hospital, Sligo and late of Rathedmond, Sligo, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford and former teaching staff at Mercy Primary School, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Albert. Dearly loved mother of Claudine, Lorna and Diarmuid. Sadly missed by her loving family, brothers Fintan (Dublin) and Seán (Meath), Leo (New Zealand), sisters Emer Fitzpatrick (Dublin) and Anna (Dublin), son-in-law Richard, daughter-in-law Sally, grandchildren Devin, Miles and Lucy, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo, from 7.30pm to 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 27 for family and close friends only. Mass of the Resurrection at 11.30am on Wednesday, July 28 in The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo. Burial follows in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. Funeral Mass will be livestreamed at www.sligocathedral.ie . Covid19 restrictions apply with numbers attending limited to 50 at all times. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Saint John’s Hospital Patient Comfort Fund c/o Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo or online at www.feehilys.ie/pay

Condolence messages can be left at www.feehilys.ie

William (Willie Pat) Farrell, Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Kildare / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Parke House Nursing Home, Kilcock, on Sunday, July 25 of William (Willie Pat) Farrell, Leixlip Park, Leixlip, Co Kildare and late of Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Co Longford. Beloved husband of the late Una and brother of the late Jack, deeply regretted by his loving children Siobhán, Claire and Colm, son-in-law Frank, grandchildren Finn and Faye, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for William (limited to 50 persons). William's Funeral Mass can be viewed on Tuesday evening, July 27 at 3pm by clicking on the following link http://oln.ie/oln/live-webcam/

William's funeral cortège will be leaving Oliver Reilly's Funeral Home, Leinster Street, Maynooth, at approximately 2.30pm and will travel, via his late residence in Leixlip Park, Leixlip and then proceeding to the Church of Our Lady's Nativity, Leixlip, for 3pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Confey Cemetery. Those that would like to line the route may do so in a socially distanced manner. For all enquiries, please contact Oliver Reilly Ltd. Funeral Directors on (045) 868230.

Mary Coffey (née Rodgers), Church View, Lanesboro, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, July 25 of Mary Coffey (née Rodgers), Church View, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly Ferefad, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Angela and sister Patricia. Sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughters Tracy, Karina, and Chloe, son Michael, sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Ryan, Leo, Brion and Aoibhinn, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence from Sunday, July 25 at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 28 at 12 noon, burial afterwards in Clonbonny Cemetery. House Private Please on Wednesday morning. Family Flowers only, donations to ILFA Ireland.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines Funeral Mass will be restricted to 50 people with social distancing.

Michael Sheahan, Ferefad, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully after a short illness in the loving care of staff in Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, July 24 of Michael Sheahan, ‘Erris Lodge’, Ferefad, Longford. Predeceased by his loving wife Nuala, brothers Austin, Pauric and Sean and sister Gertie. Michael will be sadly missed and remembered with love by son Tom, daughter-in-law Susan, sisters Sabina (London) and Helen (Dublin), grandchildren Ríona, Braden and Conall, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michael's funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 27 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Given the exceptional circumstances and to protect everyone dear to Michael and his family, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com/

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations if required to Longford Branch of Alzheimer's Society of Ireland, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Roger Perry, Aughnacliffe, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, in the presence of his loving family, on Thursday, July 22 of Roger Perry, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Susan, sons Ryan, Liam, Kieron, daughter Morwenna, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law Yvonne, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours & friends.

Leaving his residence on Friday, July 30 for funeral service and cremation at 4pm at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Due to government & HSE guidelines, Roger's service will be restricted to 50 people. Can be viewed on https://cam1188.click2stream.com/ and enter password Lakelandsfuneral2021

House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to I.C.U Cavan General Hospital c/o Gorman & Fox Undertakers, Ballinalee.

Laura Loughman (née Breslin), Urney, Lane, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Cavan / Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of her family, on Monday, July 26 of Laura Loughman (née Breslin), Urney, Lane, Drumlion, Ballinagh, Cavan and late of 51 College Street, Cavan Town. Predeceased by her grandson Martin and her parents Michael and Betty Breslin. Beloved wife of Martin, and dear mother of Michele, Marty & Sarah. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, her brothers Michael, Norman & Brendan, son in law Shane & daughter in law Lauren and all her adored grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law.Laura will be greatly missed by her relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

Martin Finan, 'Lantern Way', Cloverhill, Roscommon / Castlerea, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully; in the dedicated care of the staff at the Mayo Hospice, Castlebar, on Saturday, July 24 of Martin Finan, 'Lantern Way', Cloverhill, Roscommon and formerly of Southpark, Castlerea. Beloved husband of Eileen (née Earley), much loved Dad to Louise, Marty and Roisín and brother of the late Sean. He will be very sadly missed by his family, his sisters Marie Ryan (Tibohine), Anne Moylan (Tulsk), Bernadette Featherstone (Keanesfield, Castlerea) and Geraldine Wybrow (Epsom, U.K.), daughter-in-law Lorna, Louise’s fiancé Dimitris, grandson Andreas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many good friends.Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

In an effort to follow government guidelines, Martin’s funeral will be attended by family and close friends only. His funeral cortège will depart from his home on Wednesday morning, July 28 at 10.40am to arrive at St Patrick’s Church, Cloverhill for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oran Cemetery. The Finan family very much appreciates your support at this time.

Please note that Martin’s funeral Mass will be broadcast and can be viewed live on Wednesday at 11am by CLICKING HERE

Christopher J. (Christy) White, Castleconnell, Limerick / Killaloe, Clare / Inverin, Galway / Killiney, Dublin / Rathowen, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, following a short illness, on Saturday, July 24 of Christopher J. (Christy) White, Castleconnell, and formerly of Greenwich, CT. USA, Killaloe, Inverin, Killiney and Rathowen. Beloved husband of RoseMary, loving father to Bríd, Richard (deceased), Dara and Naomi. Christy will be much missed by his wife, children, sons in law Barry and Oisín, daughter in law Christine, grandchildren Sean and Dylan, Molly and Freya, his brothers and sister Tommy, Kathleen, John and Richard, the extended family and a wide circle of friends worldwide.

Departing from his home on Wednesday, July 28 to St Joseph’s Church Castleconnell for Requiem Mass at 11.30am, which will be broadcast on www.castleconnellparish.ie and 106.3 FM. Burial afterwards in Relig Nua Killaloe. In lieu of flowers, donations to Irish Heart Foundation. Please adhere to government guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid 19.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Killian Casey, Rockfield, Crosserlough, Cavan



The death occurred, following a tragic accident, on Thursday, July 22 of Killian Casey, Rockfield, Crosserlough, Cavan. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents; Fiona and Martin, sisters; Chloe and Megan, brother David, grandparents Frankie and Kitty McCaul, Agnes Casey (Joe Casey Predeceased), aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many friends.Rest In Peace. Reposing at his home. Removal on Tuesday, July 27 to St Mary's Church, Crosserlough, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In line with the current Government and HSE guidelines the family home and funeral will be private to family and friends. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Temple Street Children's Hospital or Cavan Monaghan Emergency services c/o Briody's Funeral Home Kilnaleck or any family member.

